Hidden Gems & Lost Treasures + Ravi Shankar, Romani Day, Secret Museum, Siblings Day & Aurelio

Monday April 7

SPECIAL: A special show this time in the Global Village as we celebrate the birthday of Ravi Shankar. We’ll hear the master sitarist with Yehudi Menuhin and George Harrison, his compositions performed by daughter Anoushka Shankar and violinist Daniel Hope, music from his nephew Ananda Shankar, and more.

Tuesday April 8

SPECIAL: Global Village marks International Romani Day with a program devoted to a wide array of Roma artists, including the Gipsy Kings, the ‘King of the Gypsy Violinists’ Roby Lakatos, the ‘Queen of the Gypsies’ Esma Redzepova, some great Roma brass bands – Fanfare Ciocarlia, the Boban and Marko MarkovicOrkestar, and the Kocani Orkestar - and more.

(Night Train also celebrates Romani Day tonight with a program featuring Django Reinhardt and Jazz Manouche.)

Wednesday April 9

In conjunction with the April Hidden Gems & Lost Treasures Feature, we showcase music from the lost treasure series The Secret Museum of Mankind series that collected hidden gems and lost treasures from the early days of recording history and the rare recordings from all around the world that were made during that time. Plus, in more current times, we’ll hear the latest releases from Chinese instrumentalists Gao Hong with Zhao Xiaoxia, Corsican group L’Alba, Kengo Saito and his Japanistan Trio, and the trio of Charneux, Leleux & Puma.

Thursday April 10

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Siblings Day with music from a wide array of musical brothers and sisters. We’ll hear music from the Pointer Sisters, Nigeria’s twin Lijadu Sisters, another set of twins – Las Hermanas Caronni, the Roches, the Pahinui Brothers, the Neville Brothers, the Staple Singers, Marjan and Masha Vahdat (with the Kronos Quartet), Ziggy Marley & the Melody Makers, and more.

(Night Train also celebrates Siblings Day with a special show tonight.)



Friday April 11

SPECIAL: Global Village remembers one of the greats of Garifuna music, Aurelio Martinez, who passed away on March 17th in a plane crash. We’ll hear music from several of his own releases, along with guest appearances he made with friend and influence Andy Palacio, and the Garifuna Collective. We’ll also hear the latest from the UK choro group Alvorada, the Spanish folk dance duo Magari, Ghanian highlife and afrobeat legend Edo Taylor, Cape Verde’s Lucibela, and Caribbean artist Celia Wa.

