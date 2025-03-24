Paul McCandless, Johnny Pacheco, Brazilian Piano, L’Attirail & Desert Blues

Monday March 24

Global Village marks the birthday of horn player Paul McCandless, one of the founding members of the world chamber jazz ensemble, Oregon. We continue the March Celtic Fusion Feature with new music from Flook. And there’s new music from the Soolmaan ensemble, flamenco guitarist Melon Jimenez with flutist Lara Wong, and the duo of Filippo Gambetta and Alessandro Scotto d’Aniello.

Tuesday March 25

SPECIAL: Global Village remembers Johnny Pacheco in this special edition of the show for his birthday. We’ll hear the legendary singer, songwriter, producer, band leader, multi-instrumentalist, and co-founder of the pioneering salsa label, Fania Records, from his first single to classic tracks he did with the Fania All-Stars, Celia Cruz, Pete Rodriguez, David Byrne, and more.

Wednesday March 26

This time in the Global Village, we feature some great pianists from Brazil, including Antonio Carlos Jobim, Eliane Elias, Tania Maria, and Joao Donato. We’ll also hear music from a Bossa Nova compilation featuring artists who are not Brazilian, a salute to the pioneering Getz-Byrd Jazz Samba album from guitarist Nate Najar, a celebration of the human voice from the Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band, and a concert performance from the great South African township jive group, Mahlathini & the Mahotella Queens.

Thursday March 27

Global Village highlights music this time from the French group L’Attirail. Their distinctive “road movie music” projects are vivid imagined music travelogues inspired by themes and sounds from around the world. We’ll also hear new big band bluegrass from Germany’s WDR Big Band, Mathias Duplessy’s Violins of the World, and the duo of Mauro Durante and Justin Adams. And we continue the March Celtic Fusion Feature with Lunasa, the band also featured in this month’s Global Village as the Savannah Music Festival show.

Friday March 28

SPECIAL: Global Village devotes the show this time to ‘desert blues,’ the hypnotic style that emerged from the Sahara and has drawn international attention and acclaim. We’ll hear the pioneering group Tinariwen, the first female Tuareg group - Les Filles de Illighadad, Western Saharan band Group Doueh, the ‘Jimi Hendrix of the Desert’ Mdou Moctar, Nigerien guitarist and singer Bombino, and more.

