Celtic Fusion + Bagpipe Day, Bobby McFerrin, Don Drummond, Mali & Exotica

Monday March 10

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates International Bagpipe Day with a wide array of bagpipe sounds from Scotland, Spain, Portugal, Finland and more. We’ll hear Galician pipers Cristina Pato and Carlos Nunez, Portuguese pipes from Gaiteiros de Lisboa and Seiva, Scottish groups the Tannahill Weavers, Wolfstone and Braebach, Finland’s Pare, and (of course) jazz bagpiper Rufus Harley. Then we wrap up with some music from Lunasa, the featured group on this month’s Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show.

Tuesday March 11

Global Village marks the birthday of vocal master Bobby McFerrin; highlights music from albums by Fela and Santana that were just entered into the Grammy Hall of Fame; continues with more Celtic Fusion for our March Feature – this time from Shooglenifty; and showcases the latest from Tako Toki and the Lemon Bucket Orkestra.

Wednesday March 12

Global Village remembers trombonist, composer, and co-founder of the Skatalites, Don Drummond, on his birthday. We also continue the March Celtic Fusion feature with music from Baka Beydon and Salsa Celtica. Plus new music from highlife jazz trumpeter Peter Somuah, Burkina Faso ngoni player Aboubakar Traore, Afro-Columbian project The Bongo Hop, Spanish folk group Trevol, and Latin jazz drummer Chaco Ramirez.

Thursday March 13

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village, the show is devoted to music of Mali. We’ll hear Malian legend Ali Farka Toure, his son Vieux Farka Toure, and former band member Afel Bocoum; the kora sounds of Mali from master musician Toumani Diabate, his son Sidiki Diabate, and Ballake Sissoko; the great tradition of female Malian singers including super star Oumou Sangare, and pioneering artist Coumba Sidibe; and even some ‘Griot Jazz’ from Baba Sissoko.

Friday March 14

SPECIAL: In a special edition of the show, Global Village celebrates the birthday of Les Baxter – composer, arranger, band leader and pioneer of exotica. We’ll hear some classics from Baxter, along with classic and contemporary exotica from Martin Denny, L’Attirail, Yma Sumac, Don Tiki, and more.

