Earth Day, Spanish Language Day, John Williams, Soweto Gospel Choir & Tanzania

Monday April 22

SPECIAL: Global Village marks Earth Day with topical songs from Tom Lehrer, Jimmy Cliff, Marvin Gaye, Chicago Afrobeat Project and more. Plus birthday salutes to Latin bugaloo star Joe Cuba and Hawaiian guitar great Gabby Pahinui.

Tuesday April 23

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates two Language Days observed by the United Nations on this date – Spanish and English Language Days (two of the official languages of the UN) – with a variety of great Latin sounds and songs in both languages. We’ll hear music from Cuba, Colombia, Spain, Argentina, and the U.S. from Gloria Estefan, the Hip Spanic Allstars, Vocal Sampling, Alex Cuba with Buena Vista vocalist Omara Portuondo, Ry Cooder with Buena Vista guitarist Manuel Galban, and more.

Wednesday April 24

This time in the Global Village we celebrate the birthday of John Williams. Though best known as a classical guitarist Williams has explored the guitar repertoire from around the globe. We’ll highlight me he did from Spain, Africa, Venezuela, America, and Hungary. Plus more for the April Vox Humana feature – this time from the Silk Road Ensemble’s Sing Me Home release (with Lisa Fischer and Gregory Porter), the remarkable voice of Brazil’s Virginia Rodrigues, and acclaimed contemporary fado singer Mariza (featured on the next Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show airing later this month). And there’s new music from Cinque Saletti & Chahar-Tugchi, Erwan Menguy, Uhrbrand Lydom & Cahill, and Ibantuta.

Thursday April 25

SPECIAL: In conjunction with the April Vox Humana feature, a special program in the Global Village featuring a conversation with two members of the acclaimed South African vocal group, the Soweto Gospel Choir, along with music from the ensemble. We’ll also highlight some other great South African voices – including Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Miriam Makeba - and hear the original version of “Mbube” (later recorded as “Wimoweh” and “The Lion Sleeps Tonight”) first done in South Africa in 1939 by Solomon Linda and the Original Evening Birds vocal group.

Friday April 26

SPECIAL: Today is Union Day, marking the date in 1964 when Tanganyika and Zanzibar united to become Tanzania. We’ll highlight music from some of the great guitar bands from that country, including Remmy Ongala, the Vijana Jazz Band and more; showcase groups from Zanzibar, including the Culture Musical Club performing with world-blues artist Taj Mahal, and the century-old Ikhwani Saffa Musical Club; and conclude with a lovely piece called Tanganyika from a 1950s album of the same name from the Buddy Collette-Chico Hamilton Sextet.

