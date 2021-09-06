Global Classical Month, Labor Day, Brazil, Tributes & Inca Princess Yma Sumac

Monday, September 6

We are hard at work this Labor Day in the Global Village! Join us for some great songs about work and working from a wide array of artists and in a broad array of styles. Among the artists featured: Tom Waits, Toots Hibbert, the Strawbs, Tennessee Ernie Ford, The Roches, and more.

Tuesday, September 7

Global Village celebrates Brazilian Independence Day with a wide array of styles and artists from that country. We’ll hear Ary Barroso’s classic song ”Brazil” from Trio da Paz, Brazilian jazz from mandolin master Hamilton de Holanda, Afrobeat inspired music from Brazil’s Bixiga 70, nova bossa nova from Bossacucanova, underground sounds of the Friends from Rio Project, one of the great voices of Brazil, Virginia Rodrigues, and even some Brazilian music by way of Kansas City from Ensemble Iberica.

Wednesday, September 8

Global Village pays tribute to three major world music artists who passed away in late August – multi-instrumentalist, salsa pioneer and Fania All-Stars member Larry Harlow; Jamaican producer, songwriter, and dub pioneer Lee “Scratch” Perry; and Nigerian songwriter, poet, educator, and highlife star Sir Victor Uwaifo - with some of the many classics from their long and influential careers.

Thursday, September 9

In conjunction with the September feature marking Classical Music Month, Global Village devotes the show to global classical sounds. We’ll hear early music master Jordi Savall’s Orient-Occident project, a celebration of tarantella from contemporary classical artist Ludovico Einaudi, Indian sitar legend Ravi Shankar with classical violinist Yehudi Menuhin, a classical Indian project with Western classical guitarist Sharon Isbin, tango from classical guitarist John Williams, and more.

Friday, September 10

Global Village marks birthdays of musical innovator Raymond Scott, Inca princess Yma Sumac, and vibes player Roy Ayers. We’ll also hear some different chamber music and string quartets for the September Global Classical Month feature, including music from Quartet San Francisco, South Korea’s Black String, and kora player Ballaké Sissoko with cellist Vincent Segal.