© 2026 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Crossroads

Louisiana Blues + Magic Slim & Maceo Parker

By Chris Heim
Published February 9, 2026 at 11:37 AM CST

 February 13/15

With Mardi Gras just around the corner, Crossroads heads to Louisiana for some roots, blues and R&B for our February Feature. We’ll hear music this time from Snooks Eaglin, Lee Dorsey, and more in hour one, and in a special about three blues veterans from New Orleans and south Louisiana in hour two. We also celebrate birthdays of West Side blues great Magic Sam, and legendary funk saxophonist Maceo Parker, and check out the latest releases from Kim Wilson, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Yates McKendree, Big Shoes, Robbin Kapsalis, and Muddy Waters’ son Mud Morganfield.

Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim