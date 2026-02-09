Louisiana Blues + Magic Slim & Maceo Parker

February 13/15

With Mardi Gras just around the corner, Crossroads heads to Louisiana for some roots, blues and R&B for our February Feature. We’ll hear music this time from Snooks Eaglin, Lee Dorsey, and more in hour one, and in a special about three blues veterans from New Orleans and south Louisiana in hour two. We also celebrate birthdays of West Side blues great Magic Sam, and legendary funk saxophonist Maceo Parker, and check out the latest releases from Kim Wilson, the Tedeschi Trucks Band, Yates McKendree, Big Shoes, Robbin Kapsalis, and Muddy Waters’ son Mud Morganfield.

