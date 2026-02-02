Crossroads Top 40 – January 2026
- Buddy Guy – Ain’t Done with the Blues (Silvertone)
- Mud Morganfield – Deep Mud (Nola Blue)
- Kim Wilson – Slow Burn (MC Records)
- Mavis Staples – Sad and Beautiful World (Anti-)
- Sean MacDonald – Have Mercy (Little Village)
- Luther Dickinson – Dead Blues (Strolling Bones)
- Jimmy Burns – Full Circle (Delmark)
- Yates McKendree – Need to Know (Qualified)
- Erin Harpe – Let the Mermaids Flirt with Me (Vizztone/Erin Harpe Music)
- Robin Kapsalis – The Blues Is in the House (Blues House)
- Billy Branch – The Blues Is My Biography (Rosa’s Lounge)
- Kirk Fletcher – Keep on Pushing (Vizztone)
- Bob Corritore – Early Blues Sessions (Vizztone)
- Roomful of Blues – Steppin’ Out! (Alligator)
- Mike Bourne Band – Kansas City O’Clock (Overton)
- Duwayne Burnside – Red Rooster (Lucky 13)
- Al Basile – Blues in Hand (SweetSpot)
- The Lucky Losers – Arrival (MoMoJo)
- Rory Block – Heavy in the Blues (MC Records)
- Mississippi MacDonald – Slim Pickin’ (APM)
- Mississippi Heat – Don’t Look Back (Delmark)
- Kyle Rowland – Not Holding Back (Little Village)
- Various – The Last Real Texas Blues Album (Antone’s)
- Jay Hooks – Tequila and Bullets (Jay Hooks Records)
- Mark Cameron – Blues Factory (Overton Music)
- Christine ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – Hard Road (Red Zero)
- Dave Keyes – Two Trains (MoMoJo)
- Maria Muldaur – One Hour Mama (Nola Blue)
- Catfish Keith - Sugar for Sugar (Fish Tail)
- Doug MacLeod – Between Somewhere and Goodbye (Reference)
- Steve Howell/Fats Kaplan – Know You From Old (Out of the Past)
- Piper & the Hard Times – Good Company (Hard Times)
- Blues Project – Live 2025 (Globe)
- BB & the Bullets – High Tide (Dixie Frog)
- Garry Burnside – It’s My Time Now (Strolling Bones)
- Kent Burnside – Hill Country Blood (Strolling Bones)
- Hudspeth & Taylor – Kimuziki (Hudtone)
- Chambers DesLauriers – Our Time to Ride (Chambers DesLauriers)
- Mikey Junior – Tribute to Aleck "Rice" Miller - Sonny Boy Williamson (8th Traub)
- The Bluesmasters Featuring Cassie Taylor – The Bluesmasters (Exulans DMD)