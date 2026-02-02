© 2026 KMUW
Crossroads Top 40 – January 2026

By Chris Heim
Published February 2, 2026 at 10:50 AM CST
  1. Buddy Guy – Ain’t Done with the Blues (Silvertone)
  2. Mud Morganfield – Deep Mud (Nola Blue)
  3. Kim Wilson – Slow Burn (MC Records)
  4. Mavis Staples – Sad and Beautiful World (Anti-)
  5. Sean MacDonald – Have Mercy (Little Village)
  6. Luther Dickinson – Dead Blues (Strolling Bones)
  7. Jimmy Burns – Full Circle (Delmark)
  8. Yates McKendree – Need to Know (Qualified)
  9. Erin Harpe – Let the Mermaids Flirt with Me (Vizztone/Erin Harpe Music)
  10. Robin Kapsalis – The Blues Is in the House (Blues House)
  11. Billy Branch – The Blues Is My Biography (Rosa’s Lounge)
  12. Kirk Fletcher – Keep on Pushing (Vizztone)
  13. Bob Corritore – Early Blues Sessions (Vizztone)
  14. Roomful of Blues – Steppin’ Out! (Alligator)
  15. Mike Bourne Band – Kansas City O’Clock (Overton)
  16. Duwayne Burnside – Red Rooster (Lucky 13)
  17. Al Basile – Blues in Hand (SweetSpot)
  18. The Lucky Losers – Arrival (MoMoJo)
  19. Rory Block – Heavy in the Blues (MC Records)
  20. Mississippi MacDonald – Slim Pickin’ (APM)
  21. Mississippi Heat – Don’t Look Back (Delmark)
  22. Kyle Rowland – Not Holding Back (Little Village)
  23. Various – The Last Real Texas Blues Album (Antone’s)
  24. Jay Hooks – Tequila and Bullets (Jay Hooks Records)
  25. Mark Cameron – Blues Factory (Overton Music)
  26. Christine ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – Hard Road (Red Zero)
  27. Dave Keyes – Two Trains (MoMoJo)
  28. Maria Muldaur – One Hour Mama (Nola Blue)
  29. Catfish Keith - Sugar for Sugar (Fish Tail)
  30. Doug MacLeod – Between Somewhere and Goodbye (Reference)
  31. Steve Howell/Fats Kaplan – Know You From Old (Out of the Past)
  32. Piper & the Hard Times – Good Company (Hard Times)
  33. Blues Project – Live 2025 (Globe)
  34. BB & the Bullets – High Tide (Dixie Frog)
  35. Garry Burnside – It’s My Time Now (Strolling Bones)
  36. Kent Burnside – Hill Country Blood (Strolling Bones)
  37. Hudspeth & Taylor – Kimuziki (Hudtone)
  38. Chambers DesLauriers – Our Time to Ride (Chambers DesLauriers)
  39. Mikey Junior – Tribute to Aleck "Rice" Miller - Sonny Boy Williamson (8th Traub)
  40. The Bluesmasters Featuring Cassie Taylor – The Bluesmasters (Exulans DMD)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
