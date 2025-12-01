Crossroads Top 40 – November 2025
- Buddy Guy – Ain’t Done with the Blues (Silvertone)
- Various – The Last Real Texas Blues Album (Antone’s)
- Billy Branch – The Blues Is My Biography (Rosa’s Lounge)
- Al Basile – Blues in Hand (SweetSpot)
- Piper & the Hard Times – Good Company (Hard Times)
- Mike Bourne Band – Kansas City O’Clock (Overton)
- Mud Morganfield – Deep Mud (Nola Blue)
- Roomful of Blues – Steppin’ Out! (Alligator)
- Robin Kapsalis – The Blues Is in the House (Blues House)
- Yates McKendree – Need to Know (Qualified)
- BB & the Bullets – High Tide (Dixie Frog)
- Blues Project – Live 2025 (Globe)
- Bob Corritore – Early Blues Sessions (Vizztone)
- All Things Swamp – Dressed (Little Village)
- Brandon Isaak – Walkin’ With the Blues (Brandon Isaak)
- Garry Burnside – It’s My Time Now (Strolling Bones)
- Mike Henderson – Last Night at the Bluebird (Qualified)
- Candice Ivory – New Southern Vintage (NOLA Blue)
- Kent Burnside – Hill Country Blood (Strolling Bones)
- Hudspeth & Tyalor – Kimuziki (Hudtone)
- Erin Harpe – Let the Mermaids Flirt with Me (Vizztone/Erin Harpe Music)
- Christine ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – Hard Road (Red Zero)
- Big Shoes – King Size (Qualified)
- Maria Muldaur – One Hour Mama (Nola Blue)
- Jay Hooks – Tequila and Bullets (Jay Hooks Records)
- Chambers DesLauriers – Our Time to Ride (Chambers DesLauriers)
- Boz Scaggs – Detour (Concord)
- Rory Block – Heavy in the Blues (MC Records)
- Mississippi MacDonald – Slim Pickin’ (APM)
- The Lucky Losers – Arrival (Momojo)
- Kirk Fletcher – Keep on Pushing (Vizztone)
- Jimi “Prime Time” Smith – It’s My Time (New Folk)
- Johnnie Johnson – I’m Just Johnnie (Missouri Morning)
- Mikey Junior – Tribute to Aleck "Rice" Miller - Sonny Boy Williamson (8th Traub)
- Terry Hanck – Grease to Gravy (Little Village)
- The Bluesmasters Featuring Cassie Taylor – The Bluesmasters (Exulans DMD)
- Tom Hambridge – Down the Hatch (Quarto Valley)
- D.K. Harrell – Talkin’ Heavy (Alligator)
- Kerry Kearney Band – Kerry Kearney Band (Paradiddle)
- Mother Blues – Sleeping While the River Runs (Sleeping Dog)