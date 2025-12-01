© 2025 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 – November 2025

By Chris Heim
Published December 1, 2025 at 1:08 PM CST
  1. Buddy Guy – Ain’t Done with the Blues (Silvertone)
  2. Various – The Last Real Texas Blues Album (Antone’s)
  3. Billy Branch – The Blues Is My Biography (Rosa’s Lounge)
  4. Al Basile – Blues in Hand (SweetSpot)
  5. Piper & the Hard Times – Good Company (Hard Times)
  6. Mike Bourne Band – Kansas City O’Clock (Overton)
  7. Mud Morganfield – Deep Mud (Nola Blue)
  8. Roomful of Blues – Steppin’ Out! (Alligator)
  9. Robin Kapsalis – The Blues Is in the House (Blues House)
  10. Yates McKendree – Need to Know (Qualified)
  11. BB & the Bullets – High Tide (Dixie Frog)
  12. Blues Project – Live 2025 (Globe)
  13. Bob Corritore – Early Blues Sessions (Vizztone)
  14. All Things Swamp – Dressed (Little Village)
  15. Brandon Isaak – Walkin’ With the Blues (Brandon Isaak)
  16. Garry Burnside – It’s My Time Now (Strolling Bones)
  17. Mike Henderson – Last Night at the Bluebird (Qualified)
  18. Candice Ivory – New Southern Vintage (NOLA Blue)
  19. Kent Burnside – Hill Country Blood (Strolling Bones)
  20. Hudspeth & Tyalor – Kimuziki (Hudtone)
  21. Erin Harpe – Let the Mermaids Flirt with Me (Vizztone/Erin Harpe Music)
  22. Christine ‘Kingfish’ Ingram – Hard Road (Red Zero)
  23. Big Shoes – King Size (Qualified)
  24. Maria Muldaur – One Hour Mama (Nola Blue)
  25. Jay Hooks – Tequila and Bullets (Jay Hooks Records)
  26. Chambers DesLauriers – Our Time to Ride (Chambers DesLauriers)
  27. Boz Scaggs – Detour (Concord)
  28. Rory Block – Heavy in the Blues (MC Records)
  29. Mississippi MacDonald – Slim Pickin’ (APM)
  30. The Lucky Losers – Arrival (Momojo)
  31. Kirk Fletcher – Keep on Pushing (Vizztone)
  32. Jimi “Prime Time” Smith – It’s My Time (New Folk)
  33. Johnnie Johnson – I’m Just Johnnie (Missouri Morning)
  34. Mikey Junior – Tribute to Aleck "Rice" Miller - Sonny Boy Williamson (8th Traub)
  35. Terry Hanck – Grease to Gravy (Little Village)
  36. The Bluesmasters Featuring Cassie Taylor – The Bluesmasters (Exulans DMD)
  37. Tom Hambridge – Down the Hatch (Quarto Valley)
  38. D.K. Harrell – Talkin’ Heavy (Alligator)
  39. Kerry Kearney Band – Kerry Kearney Band (Paradiddle)
  40. Mother Blues – Sleeping While the River Runs (Sleeping Dog)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
