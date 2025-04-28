May New Blues Releases Show

May 2/4

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.

Among the new titles we’ll feature this time are:

Kicking off the May Blues Harp feature with blues legend Charlie Musselwhite

Crescent City sounds from Jon Cleary, and also Galactic teamed up with the Soul Queen of New Orleans – Irma Thomas

Texas blues singer and guitarist Carolyn Wonderland

More classic electric blues from GA-20

Soul blues veteran Johnny Rawls

And blues sax master Terry Hanck.

