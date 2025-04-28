© 2025 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

May New Blues Releases Show

By Chris Heim
Published April 28, 2025 at 9:37 AM CDT

May 2/4

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. 

Among the new titles we’ll feature this time are:

Kicking off the May Blues Harp feature with blues legend Charlie Musselwhite

Crescent City sounds from Jon Cleary, and also Galactic teamed up with the Soul Queen of New Orleans – Irma Thomas

Texas blues singer and guitarist Carolyn Wonderland

More classic electric blues from GA-20

Soul blues veteran Johnny Rawls

And blues sax master Terry Hanck.

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
