April 18/20

Crossroads continues the April 110th birthday feature of music from house rockin’ Chicago bluesman Hound Dog Taylor and also marks the 101th birthday of eclectic Gulf Coast blues guitarist and fiddler Clarence ‘Gatemouth’ Brown.

We’ll also go back for a classic from Slim Harpo and highlight new music from the Fabulous Thunderbirds, Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne, Rockin’ Dopsie & the Zydeco Twisters, and Steve Howell & the Mighty Men.