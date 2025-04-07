© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Crossroads

Hound Dog Taylor

By Chris Heim
Published April 7, 2025 at 9:00 AM CDT

April 11/13

Throughout April at the Crossroads, we celebrate the 110th birthday of the exuberant Chicago bluesman, Hound Dog Taylor, including, this time, a special about Alligator Records, the famed blues label that got its start with the sole purpose of recording Taylor.

We’ll also mark birthdays of soul great Al Green and another Chicago blues master, Luther ‘Guitar Junior’ Johnson.

New releases this time include Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne, the Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra, B.B. King, and the Hot 8 Brass Band.

Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim