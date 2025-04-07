April 11/13

Throughout April at the Crossroads, we celebrate the 110th birthday of the exuberant Chicago bluesman, Hound Dog Taylor, including, this time, a special about Alligator Records, the famed blues label that got its start with the sole purpose of recording Taylor.

We’ll also mark birthdays of soul great Al Green and another Chicago blues master, Luther ‘Guitar Junior’ Johnson.

New releases this time include Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne, the Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra, B.B. King, and the Hot 8 Brass Band.

