April New Blues Releases Show
April 4/6
It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.
Among the new titles we’ll feature this time are:
A salute to blues legend Freddie King from Popa Chubby and special guests
The return of singer Janiva Magness
Retro soul from the Altons
Contemporary soul and funk from the Sure Fire Soul Ensemble
Chicago bluesman Mike Dangeroux
Former Band producer Professor Louie and his band, the Crowmatix…and more.