Crossroads

April New Blues Releases Show

By Chris Heim
Published March 31, 2025 at 9:57 AM CDT

April 4/6

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. 

Among the new titles we’ll feature this time are:

A salute to blues legend Freddie King from Popa Chubby and special guests

The return of singer Janiva Magness

Retro soul from the Altons

Contemporary soul and funk from the Sure Fire Soul Ensemble

Chicago bluesman Mike Dangeroux

Former Band producer Professor Louie and his band, the Crowmatix…and more.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
