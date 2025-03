March 28/30

Crossroads marks birthdays of Sue Foley (including music from her latest BMA nominated release) and William Clarke. We continue the March Sister Rosetta Feature with more of her classic songs and a special in hour two about Lucky Millinder, the band leader Rosetta sang with during her brief time in secular music. Plus new music from Tommy Castro & the Painkillers, Jimmy Vivino, Bob Corritore, and the Bob Lanza Blues Band.