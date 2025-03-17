© 2025 KMUW
Crossroads

Chaka Khan, Solomon Burke & Sister Rosetta Tharpe

By Chris Heim
Published March 17, 2025 at 9:49 AM CDT

March 21/23

Crossroads continues the March Feature of music from gospel great, rock roots pioneer and guitar slinger Sister Rosetta Tharpe with more of her classics, and covers and tributes from Robert Plant with Alison Krauss, Kid Ramos, Mavis Staples, Vanessa Collier, Rhiannon Giddens, and long-time musical partner Marie Knight, along with a special in hour two of the show. Plus birthday salutes to soul stars Solomon Burke and Chaka Khan, and more from recent Blues Music Awards and Hall of Fame nominees.

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
