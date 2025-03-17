Chaka Khan, Solomon Burke & Sister Rosetta Tharpe

March 21/23

Crossroads continues the March Feature of music from gospel great, rock roots pioneer and guitar slinger Sister Rosetta Tharpe with more of her classics, and covers and tributes from Robert Plant with Alison Krauss, Kid Ramos, Mavis Staples, Vanessa Collier, Rhiannon Giddens, and long-time musical partner Marie Knight, along with a special in hour two of the show. Plus birthday salutes to soul stars Solomon Burke and Chaka Khan, and more from recent Blues Music Awards and Hall of Fame nominees.

