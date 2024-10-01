© 2024 KMUW
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 – September 2024

By Chris Heim
Published October 1, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
  1. Bobby Christina’s Caravan – True Blues Brother: The Legacy of Matt ‘Guitar’ Murphy (NOLA Blue)
  2. Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters – More Fun with…(ATO)
  3. Bloodest Saxophone – Extreme Heat (Dialtone)
  4. Duke Robillard – Roll With Me (Stony Plain)
  5. Billy Price – Person of Interest (Little Village)
  6. Eden Brent – Getaway Blues (Yellow Dog)
  7. Juba – Juba (Little Village)
  8. Mark Hummel – True Believer (‎Rockinitus Records)
  9. Albert Castiglia – Righteous Souls (Gulf Coast)
  10. Zac Harmon – Floreada’s Boy (Catfood)
  11. Fabulous Thunderbirds – Struck Down (Stony Plain)
  12. Toronzo Cannon – Shut Up and Play (Alligator)
  13. Ben Sidran – Rainmaker (Bonsai Music/Nardis)
  14. Canned Heat – Final Vinyl (Ruf)
  15. Gerald McClendon – Down at the Juke Joint (Delta Roots)
  16. Jerry Dugger – Don’t Crow, Don’t Cry (Third Street)
  17. Joanne Shaw Taylor – Heavy Soul (Journeyman)
  18. Misty Blues – I’m Too Old for Games (Guitar One)
  19. Shemekia Copeland – Blame It On Eve (Alligator)
  20. Chicago Blues Lifters – Blues Scouts (Big Eye)
  21. Curtis Salgado – Fine By Me (Little Village)
  22. Staples Jr. Singers – Searching (Luaka Bop)
  23. Tab Benoit – I Hear Thunder (Whiskey Bayou)
  24. B. Christopher Band – 106 Miles to Chicago (Guitar One)
  25. Colin James – Chasing the Sun (Stony Plain)
  26. Memphis Royal Brothers – Memphis Royal Brothers (Royal)
  27. Kid Anderson – Spirits (Little Village)
  28. Guy Davis – The Legend of Sugarbelly (M.C. Records)
  29. Willie Buck & the Delmark All-Stars – Live at Buddy Guy’s Legends (Delmark)
  30. Harlem Gospel Travelers – Rhapsody (Colemine)
  31. Johnny Burgin – Ramblin’ From Coast to Coast (Straight Shooter)
  32. Levee Town – Stories (Hudtone)
  33. Big Harp George – Cooking with Gas (Blue Mountain)
  34. Eddie Cotton – The Mirror (Malaco)
  35. Rick Estrin and the Night Cats – The Hits Keep Coming (Alligator)
  36. Sugaray Rayford – Human Decency (Forty Below)
  37. The Wicked Lo-Down – Out of Line (Gulf Coast)
  38. Rory Block – Positively 4th Street (Stony Plain)
  39. Damon Fowler – Barnyard Smile (Landslide)
  40. Albert Cummings – Strong (Ivy Music)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim