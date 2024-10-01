Crossroads Top 40 – September 2024
- Bobby Christina’s Caravan – True Blues Brother: The Legacy of Matt ‘Guitar’ Murphy (NOLA Blue)
- Rockin’ Dopsie, Jr. & the Zydeco Twisters – More Fun with…(ATO)
- Bloodest Saxophone – Extreme Heat (Dialtone)
- Duke Robillard – Roll With Me (Stony Plain)
- Billy Price – Person of Interest (Little Village)
- Eden Brent – Getaway Blues (Yellow Dog)
- Juba – Juba (Little Village)
- Mark Hummel – True Believer (Rockinitus Records)
- Albert Castiglia – Righteous Souls (Gulf Coast)
- Zac Harmon – Floreada’s Boy (Catfood)
- Fabulous Thunderbirds – Struck Down (Stony Plain)
- Toronzo Cannon – Shut Up and Play (Alligator)
- Ben Sidran – Rainmaker (Bonsai Music/Nardis)
- Canned Heat – Final Vinyl (Ruf)
- Gerald McClendon – Down at the Juke Joint (Delta Roots)
- Jerry Dugger – Don’t Crow, Don’t Cry (Third Street)
- Joanne Shaw Taylor – Heavy Soul (Journeyman)
- Misty Blues – I’m Too Old for Games (Guitar One)
- Shemekia Copeland – Blame It On Eve (Alligator)
- Chicago Blues Lifters – Blues Scouts (Big Eye)
- Curtis Salgado – Fine By Me (Little Village)
- Staples Jr. Singers – Searching (Luaka Bop)
- Tab Benoit – I Hear Thunder (Whiskey Bayou)
- B. Christopher Band – 106 Miles to Chicago (Guitar One)
- Colin James – Chasing the Sun (Stony Plain)
- Memphis Royal Brothers – Memphis Royal Brothers (Royal)
- Kid Anderson – Spirits (Little Village)
- Guy Davis – The Legend of Sugarbelly (M.C. Records)
- Willie Buck & the Delmark All-Stars – Live at Buddy Guy’s Legends (Delmark)
- Harlem Gospel Travelers – Rhapsody (Colemine)
- Johnny Burgin – Ramblin’ From Coast to Coast (Straight Shooter)
- Levee Town – Stories (Hudtone)
- Big Harp George – Cooking with Gas (Blue Mountain)
- Eddie Cotton – The Mirror (Malaco)
- Rick Estrin and the Night Cats – The Hits Keep Coming (Alligator)
- Sugaray Rayford – Human Decency (Forty Below)
- The Wicked Lo-Down – Out of Line (Gulf Coast)
- Rory Block – Positively 4th Street (Stony Plain)
- Damon Fowler – Barnyard Smile (Landslide)
- Albert Cummings – Strong (Ivy Music)