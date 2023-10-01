Crossroads Top 40 – September 2023
- Bob Corritore & Friends – High Rise Blues (Vizztone)
- D.K. Harrell – The Right Man (Little Village)
- Jack’s Waterfall – Call Dr. john (Roots Rx)
- Raphael Wressnig/Igor Prado – Live (Pepper Cake)
- Mitch Woods – Friends Along the Way (Club 88)
- Duke Robillard – Six Strings of Steel (MC Records)
- Larry Taylor & the Taylor Family – Generations of Blues (NOLA Blue)
- John Primer – Teardrops for Magic Slim (Blue House)
- Johnny Rawls – Walking Heart Attack (Catfood)
- Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody (BMG)
- Nic Clark – Everybody’s Buddy (Little Village)
- Nick Moss Band – Get Your Back Into It! (Alligator)
- Misty Blues – Tell Me Who You Are (Guitar One)
- Candice Ivory – When the Levee Breaks (Little Village)
- Mikey Junior – Blues in the Barn Vol. 2 (8th Train)
- Coco Montoya – Writing on the Wall (Alligator)
- Soulful Femme – Attitude (Soulful Femme)
- Dr. John – The Montreux Years (BMG)
- Joe Krown – Tribute (The Orchard)
- Willie J. Campbell – Be Cool (Blue Heart)
- Joel Astley – Seattle to Greaseland (Blue Heart)
- Selwyn Birchwood – Exorcist (Alligator)
- William Bell – One Day Closer to Home (WIlbe
- Bobby Rush – All My Love For You (Thirty Tigers)
- Steve Howell – Gallery of Echoes (Out of the Past Music)
- Big Harp George – Cut My Spirit Loose (Blue Mountain)
- Arlen Roth/Jerry Jemmott – Super Soul Session! (Blue Heart)
- Hudspeth & Taylor – Ridin’ the Blinds (Hudtone)
- Bob Corritore & Friends – Women in Blues Showcase (Vizztone)
- Boo Boo Davis – Boo Boo Boogaloo (Blue Lotus)
- Stan Mosley – No Soul No Blues (Dialtone)
- Etta James – The Montreux Years (BMG)
- Bruce Katz Band – Connections (Dancing Rooster)
- Doug Deming & the Jewel Tones – Groovin’ at Groove Now! (Endless Blues)
- Franck L. Goldwasser – Who Needs This Mess!!?? (Crosscut)
- Chickenbone Slim – Damn Good and Ready (Vizztone)
- JW-Jones – Everything Now (Solid Blues)
- Lil’ Jimmy Reed/Ben Levin – Back to Baton Rouge (NOLA Blue)
- Tony Holiday – Motel Mississippi (Forty Below)
- Mike Zito/Albert Castiglia – Blood Brothers (Gulf Coast)