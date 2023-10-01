© 2023 KMUW
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 – September 2023

By Chris Heim
Published October 1, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
  1. Bob Corritore & Friends – High Rise Blues (Vizztone)
  2. D.K. Harrell – The Right Man (Little Village)
  3. Jack’s Waterfall – Call Dr. john (Roots Rx)
  4. Raphael Wressnig/Igor Prado – Live (Pepper Cake)
  5. Mitch Woods – Friends Along the Way (Club 88)
  6. Duke Robillard – Six Strings of Steel (MC Records)
  7. Larry Taylor & the Taylor Family – Generations of Blues (NOLA Blue)
  8. John Primer – Teardrops for Magic Slim (Blue House)
  9. Johnny Rawls – Walking Heart Attack (Catfood)
  10. Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody (BMG)
  11. Nic Clark – Everybody’s Buddy (Little Village)
  12. Nick Moss Band – Get Your Back Into It! (Alligator)
  13. Misty Blues – Tell Me Who You Are (Guitar One)
  14. Candice Ivory – When the Levee Breaks (Little Village)
  15. Mikey Junior – Blues in the Barn Vol. 2 (8th Train)
  16. Coco Montoya – Writing on the Wall (Alligator)
  17. Soulful Femme – Attitude (Soulful Femme)
  18. Dr. John – The Montreux Years (BMG)
  19. Joe Krown – Tribute (The Orchard)
  20. Willie J. Campbell – Be Cool (Blue Heart)
  21. Joel Astley – Seattle to Greaseland (Blue Heart)
  22. Selwyn Birchwood – Exorcist (Alligator)
  23. William Bell – One Day Closer to Home (WIlbe
  24. Bobby Rush – All My Love For You (Thirty Tigers)
  25. Steve Howell – Gallery of Echoes (Out of the Past Music)
  26. Big Harp George – Cut My Spirit Loose (Blue Mountain)
  27. Arlen Roth/Jerry Jemmott – Super Soul Session! (Blue Heart)
  28. Hudspeth & Taylor – Ridin’ the Blinds (Hudtone)
  29. Bob Corritore & Friends – Women in Blues Showcase (Vizztone)
  30. Boo Boo Davis – Boo Boo Boogaloo (Blue Lotus)
  31. Stan Mosley – No Soul No Blues (Dialtone)
  32. Etta James – The Montreux Years (BMG)
  33. Bruce Katz Band – Connections (Dancing Rooster)
  34. Doug Deming & the Jewel Tones – Groovin’ at Groove Now! (Endless Blues)
  35. Franck L. Goldwasser – Who Needs This Mess!!?? (Crosscut)
  36. Chickenbone Slim – Damn Good and Ready (Vizztone)
  37. JW-Jones – Everything Now (Solid Blues)
  38. Lil’ Jimmy Reed/Ben Levin – Back to Baton Rouge (NOLA Blue)
  39. Tony Holiday – Motel Mississippi (Forty Below)
  40. Mike Zito/Albert Castiglia – Blood Brothers (Gulf Coast)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
