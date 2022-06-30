© 2022 KMUW
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 for June 2022

Published June 30, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT
  1. Trudy Lynn – Golden Girl (NOLA Blue)
  2. Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne – Blues from Chicago to Paris (Stony Plain)
  3. Mighty Mike Schermer – Just Gettin’ Good (Little Village)
  4. Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues (Fantasy)
  5. Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That (Redwing)
  6. Diunna Greenleaf – I Ain’t Playin’ (Little Village)
  7. Kenny Neal – Straight from the Heart (Ruf)
  8. Albert Castiglia – I Got Love (Gulf Coast)
  9. Kathy & the Kilowatts – Fully Charged (Blue Heart)
  10. Delbert McClinton – Outdated Emotion (Thirty Tigers)
  11. Mikey Junior’s – South Philly Blues Party (8th Train)
  12. Nighthawks – Established 1972 (Vizztone)
  13. Misty Blues – One Louder (Lunaria)
  14. Hurricane Ruth – Live at 3rd and Lindsley (Hurricane Ruth)
  15. David Lumsden – Rooted in the Blues (David Lumsden)
  16. Lovelight Orchestra – Leave the Light On (NOLA Blue)
  17. Vaneese Thomas – Fight the Good Fight (Blue Heart)
  18. Duke Robillard – They Call It Rhythm and Blues (Stony Plain)
  19. Sugaray Rayford – In Too Deep (Forty Below)
  20. Various – Take Me to the River (Petaluma)
  21. Kilborn Alley – Takin’ Time (Kilborn Alley)
  22. Levee Town – Trying to Keep My Head Above Water (Hubtone)
  23. Richard Ray Farrell & the Leisure Men – Life of Leisure (Nuba)
  24. Mississippi Heat – Madeleine (Van Der Linden)
  25. Bernard Allison – Highs & Lows (Ruf)
  26. Hoodoo Loungers – So Beautiful (Paradiddle)
  27. Hogtown Allstars – Hog Wild (Stony Plain)
  28. Lew Jetton & 61 South – Deja Hoodoo (Endless Blues)
  29. Susie Blue & the Lonesome Fellas – Blue Train (Seraphic)
  30. Peter Veteska & Blues Train – So Far So Good (Blue Heart)
  31. Scott Ellison – There’s Something About the Night (Liberation Hall)
  32. Regina Bonelli – Truth Hurts (True Groove)
  33. John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down (Forty Below)
  34. Gina Sicilia – Unchange (Vizztone)
  35. Mike Guldin – Tumblin’ (Blue Heart)
  36. Chickenbone Slim – Serve It To Me Hot (Vizztone)
  37. Eric Gales – The Storm (Provogue)
  38. Bubba & the Big Bad Blues – Drifting (Fullerton Gold)
  39. Bob Corritore & Friends – Down Home Revue (Vizztone)
  40. Horojo – Set the Record (Stony Plain)

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
