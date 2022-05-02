© 2022 KMUW
Crossroads

Crossroads Top 40 For April 2022

Published May 2, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT
  1. Duke Robillard – They Call It Rhythm and Blues (Stony Plain)
  2. Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne – Blues From Chicago to Paris (Stony Plain)
  3. Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters – Mercy Me (Stony Plain)
  4. Mississippi Heat – Madeleine (Van Der Linden)
  5. Tinsley Ellis – Devil May Care (Alligator)
  6. Vaneese Thomas – Fight the Good Fight (Blue Heart)
  7. The WildRoots – WildRoots Sessions Vol. 2 (WildRoots)
  8. Misty Blues – One Louder (Lunaria)
  9. Trudy Lynn – Golden Girl (NOLA Blue)
  10. Diunna Greenleaf – I Ain’t Playin’ (Little Village)
  11. Albert Castiglia – I Got Love (Gulf Coast)
  12. Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues (Fantasy)
  13. Scott Ellison – There’s Something About the Night (Liberation Hall)
  14. Peter Veteska & Blues Train – So Far So Good (Blue Heart)
  15. Richard Ray Farrell & the Leisure Men – Life of Leisure (Nuba)
  16. Hoodoo Loungers – So Beautiful (Paradiddle)
  17. Zac Harmon – Long As I Got My Guitar (Catfood)
  18. John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down (Forty Below)
  19. Nighthawks – Established 1972 (Vizztone)
  20. Lovelight Orchestra – Leave the Light On (NOLA Blue)
  21. Kathy & the Kilowatts – Fully Charged (Blue Heart)
  22. Grant Dermody & Frank Fotusky – Digging in John’s Backyard (self)
  23. Big Al & the Heavyweights – Love One Another (Vizztone)
  24. Chickenbone Slim – Serve It To Me Hot (Vizztone)
  25. Memphissippi Sounds – Welcome to the Land (Little Village)
  26. The Sugar Roots – Savage’s Live (Sugar Roots)
  27. Sugaray Rayford – In Too Deep (Forty Below)
  28. Regina Bonelli – Truth Hurts (True Groove)
  29. Al Basile – B’s Testimony (SweetSpot)
  30. Bernard Allison – Highs & Lows (Ruf)
  31. Eric Gales – The Storm (Provogue)
  32. Joseph Veloz – Joseph and the Velozians (Big O)
  33. Bubba & the Big Bad Blues – Drifting (Fullerton Gold)
  34. Bob Corritore & Friends – Down Home Revue (Vizztone)
  35. Jon Spear – B Side of My Life (Jon Spear Band)
  36. Eric Bibb – Dear America (Provogue)
  37. Bob Stroger & the Headcutters – That’s My Name (Delmark)
  38. Sue Foley – Pinky’s Blues (Stony Plain)
  39. Big Llou Johnson – Big Man (Golden Voice
  40. Jose Ramirez – Major League Blues (Delmark)

Tags

Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
