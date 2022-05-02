Crossroads Top 40 For April 2022
- Duke Robillard – They Call It Rhythm and Blues (Stony Plain)
- Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne – Blues From Chicago to Paris (Stony Plain)
- Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters – Mercy Me (Stony Plain)
- Mississippi Heat – Madeleine (Van Der Linden)
- Tinsley Ellis – Devil May Care (Alligator)
- Vaneese Thomas – Fight the Good Fight (Blue Heart)
- The WildRoots – WildRoots Sessions Vol. 2 (WildRoots)
- Misty Blues – One Louder (Lunaria)
- Trudy Lynn – Golden Girl (NOLA Blue)
- Diunna Greenleaf – I Ain’t Playin’ (Little Village)
- Albert Castiglia – I Got Love (Gulf Coast)
- Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues (Fantasy)
- Scott Ellison – There’s Something About the Night (Liberation Hall)
- Peter Veteska & Blues Train – So Far So Good (Blue Heart)
- Richard Ray Farrell & the Leisure Men – Life of Leisure (Nuba)
- Hoodoo Loungers – So Beautiful (Paradiddle)
- Zac Harmon – Long As I Got My Guitar (Catfood)
- John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down (Forty Below)
- Nighthawks – Established 1972 (Vizztone)
- Lovelight Orchestra – Leave the Light On (NOLA Blue)
- Kathy & the Kilowatts – Fully Charged (Blue Heart)
- Grant Dermody & Frank Fotusky – Digging in John’s Backyard (self)
- Big Al & the Heavyweights – Love One Another (Vizztone)
- Chickenbone Slim – Serve It To Me Hot (Vizztone)
- Memphissippi Sounds – Welcome to the Land (Little Village)
- The Sugar Roots – Savage’s Live (Sugar Roots)
- Sugaray Rayford – In Too Deep (Forty Below)
- Regina Bonelli – Truth Hurts (True Groove)
- Al Basile – B’s Testimony (SweetSpot)
- Bernard Allison – Highs & Lows (Ruf)
- Eric Gales – The Storm (Provogue)
- Joseph Veloz – Joseph and the Velozians (Big O)
- Bubba & the Big Bad Blues – Drifting (Fullerton Gold)
- Bob Corritore & Friends – Down Home Revue (Vizztone)
- Jon Spear – B Side of My Life (Jon Spear Band)
- Eric Bibb – Dear America (Provogue)
- Bob Stroger & the Headcutters – That’s My Name (Delmark)
- Sue Foley – Pinky’s Blues (Stony Plain)
- Big Llou Johnson – Big Man (Golden Voice
- Jose Ramirez – Major League Blues (Delmark)