Tuesday, January 10, 2026

There’s an emerging allergy to red meat that you may have heard of — alpha-gal. The syndrome — which is spread by tick bites — affects nearly half a million Americans, according to federal data. For farmers, who are in close contact with livestock every day, the allergy can be especially challenging. Harvest Public Media contributor Rebecca Smith reports on how alpha-gal syndrome is disrupting their lives and livelihoods.

Plus more on these stories:

A Wichita lawmaker wants children in Kansas to start school at an earlier age.

Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill that would require schools to keep a supply of naloxone on hand at all times.

Kansas health officials say parents will need to be more active advocates for their children after changes to federal vaccine recommendations.

The vendor that processes Wichita water bills is experiencing a nationwide service outage.

Exploration Place is warning people about a scam regarding its upcoming Death by Chocolate event.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture is taking the threat of losing the state’s grasslands seriously.

New dietary guidelines endorse whole-fat dairy products. But as Harvest Public Media’s [KURwin] reports, the science behind which fat option is the healthiest is a little less clear cut.

A section of U.S. Highway 50 in Reno County will be under construction starting next week.

Producers: Fletcher Powell and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Hope Kirwan, Calen Moore, Suzanne Perez, Rebecca Smith, Noah Taborda

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay

