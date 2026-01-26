Monday, January 26, 2026

Disc jockeys began spinning tunes on the radio in the 1930s. In the ’70s, DJs made their way into dance clubs. Today, even with all the Spotify algorithms and pre-made playlists, local DJs are still curating music with their personal styles.

Wichita city staff will present the City Council with a plan tomorrow for 'guardrails' for a proposed 1 percent sales tax.

Wichita school district leaders have some concerns about a proposed cell phone ban in Kansas public schools.

United States Senator Roger Marshall filed documents with the state last week to seek re-election in the upcoming Congressional midterms.

The Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced a change in leadership.

Some Kansas lawmakers want to raise the state's minimum marriage age to 18 with no exceptions.

Farmers have to dispose of lots of plastic packaging and other plastic in the course of their work, but they may commonly be putting their health at risk – by burning it.

The Kiah Duggins Shocker Support Locker at Wichita State is running a coat drive through February 6th.



