Thursday, January 22, 2026

We'll hear more about these stories:

Wichita school officials are clarifying the district's policy on student demonstrations after students at some local high schools staged protests this week.

State health officials say respiratory illnesses are on the rise in Kansas.

The rising cost of medical malpractice lawsuits in Kansas is putting strain on a state fund designed to steady the health care market.

Enlisted soldiers living in the barracks at Fort Riley now enjoy a perk unavailable at any other army base in the nation: free wi-fi.

A pair of Wichita brothers and chefs have been nominated for an award from the James Beard Foundation.

Wichita could see its first major cold blast of the season this weekend, with snow in the forecast along with sub-zero wind chills.

Wichita's Park and Recreation department has postponed several upcoming events because of a severe weather forecast expected for the coming weekend.



