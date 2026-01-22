© 2026 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, January 22, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published January 22, 2026 at 5:00 AM CST
We'll hear more about these stories:

  • Wichita school officials are clarifying the district's policy on student demonstrations after students at some local high schools staged protests this week.
  • State health officials say respiratory illnesses are on the rise in Kansas.
  • The rising cost of medical malpractice lawsuits in Kansas is putting strain on a state fund designed to steady the health care market.
  • Enlisted soldiers living in the barracks at Fort Riley now enjoy a perk unavailable at any other army base in the nation: free wi-fi.
  • A pair of Wichita brothers and chefs have been nominated for an award from the James Beard Foundation.
  • Wichita could see its first major cold blast of the season this weekend, with snow in the forecast along with sub-zero wind chills.
  • Wichita's Park and Recreation department has postponed several upcoming events because of a severe weather forecast expected for the coming weekend.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Zane Irwin, Suzanne Perez, J. Schafer and Rachel Schnelle
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
