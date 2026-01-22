Thursday, January 22, 2026
Ways To Subscribe
We'll hear more about these stories:
- Wichita school officials are clarifying the district's policy on student demonstrations after students at some local high schools staged protests this week.
- State health officials say respiratory illnesses are on the rise in Kansas.
- The rising cost of medical malpractice lawsuits in Kansas is putting strain on a state fund designed to steady the health care market.
- Enlisted soldiers living in the barracks at Fort Riley now enjoy a perk unavailable at any other army base in the nation: free wi-fi.
- A pair of Wichita brothers and chefs have been nominated for an award from the James Beard Foundation.
- Wichita could see its first major cold blast of the season this weekend, with snow in the forecast along with sub-zero wind chills.
- Wichita's Park and Recreation department has postponed several upcoming events because of a severe weather forecast expected for the coming weekend.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Zane Irwin, Suzanne Perez, J. Schafer and Rachel Schnelle
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson