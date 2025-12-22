Monday, December 22, 2025

When Congress voted to end the government shutdown this fall, it also passed a measure that will bar the sale of many consumable hemp products by next dec. CBD shop owners in Kansas say the change could wipe out their industry. Daniel Caudill visited one store in Winfield that says it'll close next year if nothing changes.

Plus more on these stories:

Wichita’s vote on a proposed one-cent sales tax in March could determine whether Sedgwick County moves forward with a sales tax proposal of its own.

Equine herpes virus has recently affected horses across eight states (including, Texas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Colorado, Louisiana). But the spread of the potentially fatal disease appears to be slowing down.

Tyson Foods plans to shutter one of its largest beef processing plants in Lexington, Nebraska next month… and scale back production at its plant in Amarillo, Texas.

Kansas legislative leaders are meeting Today to possibly take a step toward luring the Kansas City Chiefs across the state line.

Marijuana remains illegal in Kansas, despite actions taken by the Trump administration to reclassify the drug.

Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert is stepping down.

The Senate confirmed the US Attorney for Kansas Thursday.

Holiday get-togethers can mean high-stress situations and plenty of folks asking for your time and attention.

