Friday, May 2, 2025

A painting club that began here in 1950 is celebrating its 75th birthday. And while many aspects of the Wichita Women Artists have changed over the years – including the name – its role in the local arts community has not. Mia Hennen has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Despite intermittent rain the last few weeks, Wichita is still in a drought.

Kansas is cutting back on a tax credit for affordable housing that passed with bipartisan legislative support in 2022.

Jeff Colyer, a former Republican governor of Kansas, is hinting that he might run for the same office in 2026.

Wichita is conducting a survey on fireworks and their use in the city.

Newman University announced seven new undergraduate degree programs that will begin this fall.

Producers: Haley Crowson

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Jacinda Hall, Mia Hennen, Zane Irwin, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper