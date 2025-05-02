Friday, May 2, 2025
A painting club that began here in 1950 is celebrating its 75th birthday. And while many aspects of the Wichita Women Artists have changed over the years – including the name – its role in the local arts community has not. Mia Hennen has more.
Plus more on these stories:
- Despite intermittent rain the last few weeks, Wichita is still in a drought.
- Kansas is cutting back on a tax credit for affordable housing that passed with bipartisan legislative support in 2022.
- Jeff Colyer, a former Republican governor of Kansas, is hinting that he might run for the same office in 2026.
- Wichita is conducting a survey on fireworks and their use in the city.
- Newman University announced seven new undergraduate degree programs that will begin this fall.
