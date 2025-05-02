© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, May 2, 2025

By Beth Golay
Published May 2, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
A painting club that began here in 1950 is celebrating its 75th birthday. And while many aspects of the Wichita Women Artists have changed over the years – including the name – its role in the local arts community has not. Mia Hennen has more.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Despite intermittent rain the last few weeks, Wichita is still in a drought.
  • Kansas is cutting back on a tax credit for affordable housing that passed with bipartisan legislative support in 2022.
  • Jeff Colyer, a former Republican governor of Kansas, is hinting that he might run for the same office in 2026.
  • Wichita is conducting a survey on fireworks and their use in the city.
  • Newman University announced seven new undergraduate degree programs that will begin this fall.

Producers: Haley Crowson
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Jacinda Hall, Mia Hennen, Zane Irwin, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
