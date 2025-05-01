© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, May 1, 2025

By Beth Golay
Published May 1, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

A private prison in Leavenworth, Kansas, that closed amid allegations of mismanagement could reopen to hold detainees for federal immigration authorities. As Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service reports, a single lawsuit could decide whether Leavenworth will become a regional linchpin for President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas health data released Wednesday shows the number of measles cases in the state continues to increase.
  • Most of southern Kansas would pay more for natural gas under a rate-hike proposal from Black Hills Energy.
  • Kansas lawmakers set aside $10 million for an AI software that detects guns in schools, but some legislators are worried the software does not work.
  • Butler Community College has a new president. Tamara Daniel will become the sixth president in school history.
  • The only Black, all-female unit to serve in Europe during World War II was honored this week with the Congressional Gold Medal.
  • Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins will be the featured guest at Friday’s meeting of the Wichita Pachyderm Club.

Producers: Beth Golay and Haley Crowson
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Zane Irwin, Blaise Mesa, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay