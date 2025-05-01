Thursday, May 1, 2025

A private prison in Leavenworth, Kansas, that closed amid allegations of mismanagement could reopen to hold detainees for federal immigration authorities. As Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service reports, a single lawsuit could decide whether Leavenworth will become a regional linchpin for President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas health data released Wednesday shows the number of measles cases in the state continues to increase.

Most of southern Kansas would pay more for natural gas under a rate-hike proposal from Black Hills Energy.

Kansas lawmakers set aside $10 million for an AI software that detects guns in schools, but some legislators are worried the software does not work.

Butler Community College has a new president. Tamara Daniel will become the sixth president in school history.

The only Black, all-female unit to serve in Europe during World War II was honored this week with the Congressional Gold Medal.

Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins will be the featured guest at Friday’s meeting of the Wichita Pachyderm Club.

