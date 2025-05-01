Thursday, May 1, 2025
A private prison in Leavenworth, Kansas, that closed amid allegations of mismanagement could reopen to hold detainees for federal immigration authorities. As Zane Irwin of the Kansas News Service reports, a single lawsuit could decide whether Leavenworth will become a regional linchpin for President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda.
Plus more on these stories:
- Kansas health data released Wednesday shows the number of measles cases in the state continues to increase.
- Most of southern Kansas would pay more for natural gas under a rate-hike proposal from Black Hills Energy.
- Kansas lawmakers set aside $10 million for an AI software that detects guns in schools, but some legislators are worried the software does not work.
- Butler Community College has a new president. Tamara Daniel will become the sixth president in school history.
- The only Black, all-female unit to serve in Europe during World War II was honored this week with the Congressional Gold Medal.
- Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins will be the featured guest at Friday’s meeting of the Wichita Pachyderm Club.
Producers: Beth Golay and Haley Crowson
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Zane Irwin, Blaise Mesa, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay