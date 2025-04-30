© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, April 30, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published April 30, 2025
Symbiotic fungi are a vital part of healthy soil. Farmers want them in their fields. Gardeners want them in their flowerbeds. That’s led to a booming market for these fungi. But scientists say many of the products don’t deliver. From the podcast Up From Dust, Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service explains why.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Wichita and Sedgwick County agreed to pool their opioid settlement funds last year.
  • A new report by the Kansas Health Institute shows the state ranks among the worst in the U.S. for work-related fatalities.
  • Around 55,000 Kansans over age 65 have Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new report by the Alzheimer’s Association.
  • Some streets downtown will be closed this weekend for the Prairie Fire spring running events.
  • Open Streets returns to Nomar on Sunday.

Producers: Fletcher Powell and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Jacinda Hall, Celia Llopis-Jepsen
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
