Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Symbiotic fungi are a vital part of healthy soil. Farmers want them in their fields. Gardeners want them in their flowerbeds. That’s led to a booming market for these fungi. But scientists say many of the products don’t deliver. From the podcast Up From Dust, Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service explains why.

Plus more on these stories:



Wichita and Sedgwick County agreed to pool their opioid settlement funds last year.

A new report by the Kansas Health Institute shows the state ranks among the worst in the U.S. for work-related fatalities.

Around 55,000 Kansans over age 65 have Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new report by the Alzheimer’s Association.

Some streets downtown will be closed this weekend for the Prairie Fire spring running events.

Open Streets returns to Nomar on Sunday.

