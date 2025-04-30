Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Symbiotic fungi are a vital part of healthy soil. Farmers want them in their fields. Gardeners want them in their flowerbeds. That’s led to a booming market for these fungi. But scientists say many of the products don’t deliver. From the podcast Up From Dust, Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service explains why.
Plus more on these stories:
- Wichita and Sedgwick County agreed to pool their opioid settlement funds last year.
- A new report by the Kansas Health Institute shows the state ranks among the worst in the U.S. for work-related fatalities.
- Around 55,000 Kansans over age 65 have Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new report by the Alzheimer’s Association.
- Some streets downtown will be closed this weekend for the Prairie Fire spring running events.
- Open Streets returns to Nomar on Sunday.
Producers: Fletcher Powell and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Jacinda Hall, Celia Llopis-Jepsen
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper