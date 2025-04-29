Tuesday, April 29, 2025

In her new novel, The Road to Tender Hearts, author Annie Hartnett takes readers on a epic road trip, exploring sadness and death through her signature dark comedy. And as she told KMUW's Beth Golay, she also includes a touch of magic.

Gandolfini: Jim, Tony and the Life of a Legend is the new book from film critic and former Wichitan Jason Bailey. In its pages Bailey follows the life and career of the late actor James Gandolfini, best known for his work on the television series The Sopranos. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Jason Bailey and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Spirit AeroSystems took another step Monday in preparation for its acquisition by Boeing.

Sedgwick County and Wichita may soon have a plan to consolidate their work on parks, recreation and the cultural arts.

Wichita State’s Fairmount College of Liberal Arts and Sciences has a new dean.

Preliminary research by a University of Kansas Medical Center professor has found a new indicator that may lead to treatment for an aggressive type of breast cancer.

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought against the NCAA by several former college basketball players, including one from Kansas.

Several Kansas parks managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will close some facilities or have reduced hours starting next month.

