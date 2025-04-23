Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
Legendary jazz drummer Peter Erskine first played the Wichita Jazz Festival when he was a teenager as a member of the Stan Kenton Orchestra. He's returning this year, at age 70, with his own piano trio. He says that he's a different, more sensitive player today. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Peter Erskine and has more.
Plus more on these stories:
- Before Wichita can find a new city manager to take over for Robert Layton as he retires, it has to find a hiring consultant.
- A pair of new elephant calves are exploring their habitat at the Sedgwick County Zoo.
- Kansans will soon be able to purchase fireworks year-round. But state fire officials say that could lead to more fires and injuries.
- A Fortune 500 company wants to open a new regional office with some 2,000 employees at a prominent site in Overland Park.
- Authorities say a small plane that crashed in Nebraska may have hit a power line before going down.
- McPherson College is adding a degree in Mechanical Engineering starting next fall.
Producers: Fletcher Powell and Haley Crowson
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Jacinda Hall, Mia Hennen, and Kyle Palmer
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper