Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, April 23, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published April 23, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Legendary jazz drummer Peter Erskine first played the Wichita Jazz Festival when he was a teenager as a member of the Stan Kenton Orchestra. He's returning this year, at age 70, with his own piano trio. He says that he's a different, more sensitive player today. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Peter Erskine and has more.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Before Wichita can find a new city manager to take over for Robert Layton as he retires, it has to find a hiring consultant.
  • A pair of new elephant calves are exploring their habitat at the Sedgwick County Zoo.
  • Kansans will soon be able to purchase fireworks year-round. But state fire officials say that could lead to more fires and injuries.
  • A Fortune 500 company wants to open a new regional office with some 2,000 employees at a prominent site in Overland Park.
  • Authorities say a small plane that crashed in Nebraska may have hit a power line before going down.
  • McPherson College is adding a degree in Mechanical Engineering starting next fall.

Producers: Fletcher Powell and Haley Crowson
Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Jacinda Hall, Mia Hennen, and Kyle Palmer
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
