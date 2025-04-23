Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Legendary jazz drummer Peter Erskine first played the Wichita Jazz Festival when he was a teenager as a member of the Stan Kenton Orchestra. He's returning this year, at age 70, with his own piano trio. He says that he's a different, more sensitive player today. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Peter Erskine and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Before Wichita can find a new city manager to take over for Robert Layton as he retires, it has to find a hiring consultant.

A pair of new elephant calves are exploring their habitat at the Sedgwick County Zoo.

Kansans will soon be able to purchase fireworks year-round. But state fire officials say that could lead to more fires and injuries.

A Fortune 500 company wants to open a new regional office with some 2,000 employees at a prominent site in Overland Park.

Authorities say a small plane that crashed in Nebraska may have hit a power line before going down.

McPherson College is adding a degree in Mechanical Engineering starting next fall.

Producers: Fletcher Powell and Haley Crowson

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Jacinda Hall, Mia Hennen, and Kyle Palmer

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper