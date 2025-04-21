Monday, April 21, 2025

Topeka-based finger style guitarist Andy McKee became one of YouTube's first viral sensations. Today, McKee performs concerts around the world and will release an album of new material this summer as well as a new version of his breakthrough recording "Art of Motion" by the end of the year. We have Jedd Beaudoin's conversation with McKee.

Plus more on these stories:

The Wichita City Council plans to launch its search for a new city manager tomorrow.

A 43-year-old Moundridge man was one of three people killed when a small plane crashed into a Nebraska river Friday evening.

Wichita police say a 70-year-old motorcyclist died in a collision with a Wichita school bus late last week.

The Wichita school district wants input from parents about school safety and related issues.

An organization that offers grants to small libraries and museums in Kansas is worried President Donald Trump’s federal funding cuts will hurt rural economies.

Volunteers find hundreds of dead birds each year that hit buildings in Kansas City.

Environmental deregulation by the administration of President Donald Trump is letting coal power plants in Kansas and Missouri emit more pollution.

Several U.S. regional climate centers shut down last week. The centers collected weather data for 21 states, including Kansas, but went dark due to a lapse in federal funding.

