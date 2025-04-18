Friday, April 18, 2025

Wichita musician Yasmin Nur released her first full-length album last week. Titled Slaughter, Nur says the record reflects her desire to openly express her emotions. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Nur and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



The NBC World Series will return to downtown Wichita this summer for its championship game.

Wichita State University leaders say they will conduct a feasibility study on launching a dental school at WSU despite the governor's veto.

A Kansas official is asking lawmakers to increase funding for nursing home oversight.

A Kansas judge has dismissed a lawsuit aimed at overturning the death penalty.

Federal funding cuts are trickling down to Sedgwick County.

Only about 45% of Missouri residents with driver’s licenses or state IDs have transitioned to Real ID cards.

The Great Plains Nature Center is hosting a Free Family Play Day on April 26th.

