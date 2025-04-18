© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, April 18, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published April 18, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Wichita musician Yasmin Nur released her first full-length album last week. Titled Slaughter, Nur says the record reflects her desire to openly express her emotions. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Nur and has more.

Plus more on these stories:

  • The NBC World Series will return to downtown Wichita this summer for its championship game.
  • Wichita State University leaders say they will conduct a feasibility study on launching a dental school at WSU despite the governor's veto.
  • A Kansas official is asking lawmakers to increase funding for nursing home oversight.
  • A Kansas judge has dismissed a lawsuit aimed at overturning the death penalty.
  • Federal funding cuts are trickling down to Sedgwick County.
  • Only about 45% of Missouri residents with driver’s licenses or state IDs have transitioned to Real ID cards.
  • The Great Plains Nature Center is hosting a Free Family Play Day on April 26th.

Producers: Fletcher Powell and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Beth Golay and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Rose Conlon, Jacinda Hall, Mia Hennen, Zane Irwin, and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Coope

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
