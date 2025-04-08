Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Michael Prior is a writer, teacher and editor, and this month he's the Writer in Residence at Wichita State University. Prior recently sat down with KMUW's Beth Golay and WSU Associate Professor of English Katie Lanning and explained how his work is influenced by his grandparents' experience in Japanese internment camps.

Plus more on these stories:

Governor Laura Kelly has vetoed a bill designed to limit restrictions by the state when it places children in foster care.

The Trump administration wants to rewrite a rule that governs what the Clean Water Act protects. The rule has become shorthand for federal government overreach for some Midwestern farmers.

The Federal Trade Commission says Americans lost $12 billion dollars last year to fraud, a 25 percent increase from 2023.

Cover crops can reduce wind erosion, but only a fraction of farmers in Kansas use them.

Small, rural towns in Kansas may qualify for a grant of up to $7,500 to help fund murals in their communities.

Textron Aviation is scheduled to open a new training facility later this month.

The Wichita Wind Surge will play its home opener this evening against the Midland Rock Hounds.

Producers: Beth Golay

Editors: Tom Shine and Beth Golay

Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Beth Golay, Kate Grumke, Calen Moore, Tom Shine and Sam Zeff

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay