Thursday, March 13, 2025

Musician Keb' Mo' performs with fellow singer-songwriter Shawn Colvin Sunday night at The Cotillion. The multi-Grammy winner says that although he's been performing live for most of his adult life, he tries to take a fresh approach with each performance. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Keb' Mo' and has more.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas advocates want Attorney General Kris Kobach to withdraw from a federal lawsuit they say would harm people with disabilities.

US Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas will hold a hearing to discuss the preliminary report on a deadly mid-air crash near Washington DC.

Kansas mental health centers are requesting $6 million from the state government to help treat uninsured patients.

Two domestic cats in Pottawatomie County, Kansas, recently tested positive for the bird flu.

Alan Howarter will serve as Admiral Windwagon Smith for this year's Wichita River Festival.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is nearing a deadline to distribute $10 billion dollars in one-time economic relief payments that Congress passed in December.

PBS Kansas will hold its 6th annual Antiques Fair next month.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Blaise Mesa, Jess Savage, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Karlee Cooper