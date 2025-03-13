© 2025 KMUW
Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, March 13, 2025

By Fletcher Powell
Published March 13, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
Musician Keb' Mo' performs with fellow singer-songwriter Shawn Colvin Sunday night at The Cotillion. The multi-Grammy winner says that although he's been performing live for most of his adult life, he tries to take a fresh approach with each performance. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Keb' Mo' and has more.

Plus more on these stories:

  • Kansas advocates want Attorney General Kris Kobach to withdraw from a federal lawsuit they say would harm people with disabilities.
  • US Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas will hold a hearing to discuss the preliminary report on a deadly mid-air crash near Washington DC.
  • Kansas mental health centers are requesting $6 million from the state government to help treat uninsured patients.
  • Two domestic cats in Pottawatomie County, Kansas, recently tested positive for the bird flu.
  • Alan Howarter will serve as Admiral Windwagon Smith for this year's Wichita River Festival.
  • The U.S. Department of Agriculture is nearing a deadline to distribute $10 billion dollars in one-time economic relief payments that Congress passed in December.
  • PBS Kansas will hold its 6th annual Antiques Fair next month.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Blaise Mesa, Jess Savage, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper

Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
