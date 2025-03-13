Thursday, March 13, 2025
Musician Keb' Mo' performs with fellow singer-songwriter Shawn Colvin Sunday night at The Cotillion. The multi-Grammy winner says that although he's been performing live for most of his adult life, he tries to take a fresh approach with each performance. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Keb' Mo' and has more.
Plus more on these stories:
- Kansas advocates want Attorney General Kris Kobach to withdraw from a federal lawsuit they say would harm people with disabilities.
- US Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas will hold a hearing to discuss the preliminary report on a deadly mid-air crash near Washington DC.
- Kansas mental health centers are requesting $6 million from the state government to help treat uninsured patients.
- Two domestic cats in Pottawatomie County, Kansas, recently tested positive for the bird flu.
- Alan Howarter will serve as Admiral Windwagon Smith for this year's Wichita River Festival.
- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is nearing a deadline to distribute $10 billion dollars in one-time economic relief payments that Congress passed in December.
- PBS Kansas will hold its 6th annual Antiques Fair next month.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Tom Shine
Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Blaise Mesa, Jess Savage, Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga, and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Karlee Cooper