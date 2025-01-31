Friday, January 31, 2025
Here are today's top stories:
- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags throughout the state lowered to half mast following Wednesday’s deadly plane crash.
- U.S. Representative Ron Estes of Kansas says he's staying abreast of the investigation into a deadly airplane crash in Washington D.C.
- In a post on X, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas wrote the crash was a quote "confluence of errors," saying air traffic controllers should've warned the two aircrafts sooner.
- Wichita recently hosted athletes for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and the National Development Camp. Now the city is mourning with that community as skaters were among those killed in Wednesday's plane crash.
- Hundreds of Wichita residents gathered Thursday to pray for the victims and others affected by the crash of American Eagle Flight 5342 in Washington, D.C.
- Despite quarrels among federal politicians, Wichita leaders say they're focused on unifying the city after a deadly plane crash.
- The Wichita Foundation has set up a fund to assist people impacted by the plane crash in Washington D.C. Wednesday night.
In other news:
- The Kansas House gave initial approval yesterday for a bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors.
- Pay for jurors has increased for Sedgwick County residents, effective immediately.
- Kansas City will not hold a rally if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl.
Producers: Beth Golay
Editors: Beth Golay and Tom Shine
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Celia Hack, Jacinda Hall, Savannah Hawley-Bates, Mia Hennen, Zane Irwin, Suzanne Perez and Tom Shine
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay