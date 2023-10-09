Monday, October 9, 2023

Big wildfires have become more common and more intense in Kansas. That trend is likely to continue, but the risk of wildfire depends on where you live. A new online tool shows Kansans the danger in their neighborhood or area. Celia Llopis-Jepsen of the Kansas News Service talks with Nomin Ujiyediin of KCUR.

Also, KMUW book reviewer Suzanne Perez likes scary novels, but only at the appropriate time of year. She says now that it's October, Grady Hendryx's most recent release is one she finally allowed herself to read. We have her review.

Plus more on these stories:



Kansas energy regulators will hold a hearing today on whether to allow Evergy to hike electricity rates for former Westar customers.

Wichita is updating its residency requirements for some city employees.

The railroad company Union Pacific will survey Wichita residents who live above contaminated groundwater starting this month.

As winter approaches, the Salvation Army will begin its annual Warm Hearts Coat Distribution drive next Monday.

