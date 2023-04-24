Monday, April 24, 2023

The Biden administration wants the U-S carbon footprint to be at net zero by 2050. As part of that goal, the federal government is offering big incentives to remove carbon dioxide, including from ethanol plants. There are three major pipeline proposals that would capture CO2 from ethanol plants around the Midwest and store it underground. While the ethanol industry is fully on board, others question the climate benefits.

Kansas lawmakers will return to Topeka this week. The Republican-controlled Legislature still has a lot to do before closing out the session.

Democratic Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill into law creating a new

The Keystone oil spill in Kansas was partly caused by stress put on the pipeline during construction.

The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded Wichita a loan of $191 million dollars to improve the quality of treated sewage the city discharges into the Arkansas River.

The EPA selected Wichita State as one of 17 new environmental justice centers, bringing with it at least $10 million dollars of funding

At this time of year, many farmers and ranchers across the Midwest are planting their crops and turning their cows to graze on pasture. But the drought conditions across the Great Plains region will make the growing

Wichita's Parks and Recreation department is offering self-service kayak rental stations at three locations in Wichita.

