'Grief has no timeline': Wichitans gather in prayer on anniversary of plane crash

One year after 67 people lost their lives in an aviation accident at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C., members of Wichita’s faith communities gathered residents together in City Hall to mark the first anniversary of the crash.

On January 29, 2025, American Airlines Flight 5342 left Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. Aboard were two pilots, two flight attendants and 60 passengers . The passengers included business travelers, a group of friends returning from a hunting trip and young ice skaters wrapping up a development camp after the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Zach Ruth / KMUW Roy Moye III sings a rendition of "Rise Up" to the audience at the interfaith prayer remembrance gathering on Jan. 29. The event was hosted by the Greater Wichita Ministerial League.

The flight was coming in to land at Reagan National Airport when it collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter on a training mission. The three pilots aboard the helicopter and everyone on the American Airlines flight were killed.

Members of the Greater Wichita Ministerial League and Wichita city officials said that time has brought a distance from that day, but not from the pain it brought. “One year does not diminish loss,” said Mayor Lily Wu. “Grief has no timeline and for many families it remains close — including for families here in Wichita today.”

Seven of the passengers were native Kansans: Pete “PJ” Diaz, 30; Kiah Duggins, 30; Lindsey (Carter) Fields, 40; Grace Maxwell, 20; Dustin Miller, 43; Bob Schrock, 58; and Lori (Girard) Schrock, 56.

Jared Mortensen, the second counselor of the Derby stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints, was moved to tears as he offered a prayer for the families and loved ones of the passengers and crew.

Reverend Karen Robu of Plymouth Congregational Church said all of the passengers were “friends, mothers, fathers and children with so much living and loving left to do.”

The Reverend Sam McVay Jr. said those losses are shared by all of Wichita.

"When a tragedy happens to families and individuals, it also happens to communities,” McVay said. “It happens to church communities that love. It happens to cities that feel, and even nations."

He called on local and federal leaders to have a clarity of vision in moving the community toward recovery.

Through their mourning, many of the family members of the passengers and crew have had that clarity of purpose. Families have organized to support and highlight the National Transportation Safety Board’s investigation into the crash. Many traveled to Washington D.C. this week for the release of the NTSB’s findings.

Some families have lent their time and energy to advocating for safety recommendations put forward by the NTSB and lobbying in support of legislation like the ROTOR Act — a bill which would require improved aircraft navigation and safety equipment.

Family members have also filed lawsuits against the federal government, American Airlines, its regional operator and the U.S. Army. Late last year, a filing from the Justice Department in one of those cases admitted that failures by the pilots of the army helicopter and air traffic controllers at DCA.

Pamela Myrtis Hughes, ministerial league president and reverend of the St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church closed the vigil with a challenge to Wichita.

“We can then continue to pray, continue to reach out to those families, but also continue to be together as a community,” Myrtis Hughes said. “We are thankful that we are not just responding today, but each and every day.”

