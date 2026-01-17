© 2026 KMUW
Tensions escalating in Minnesota

By Eric Westervelt,
Jasmine GarsdSarah McCammon
Published January 17, 2026 at 4:00 PM CST

Tensions continue to escalate in Minnesota as the state continues to be the center of the administration's immigration crackdown. NPR's Jasmine Garsd reports from Minneapolis.

