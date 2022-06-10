© 2022 KMUW
KMUW will broadcast the January 6 hearings live as they are available.

Documentary footage from filmmaker shows evidence that Jan. 6 was a planned attack

By Lauren Hodges,
Kathryn Fox
Published June 10, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT

Committee members heard testimony from a witness with evidence that Jan. 6 was a planned attack. Documentarian Nick Quested was filming the extremist group the Proud Boys before and during the riots.

Kathryn Fox