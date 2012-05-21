What's Beth reading?

Past reads...

January 2022

How to Read a Book by Kwame Alexander, art by Melissa Sweet

Vladimir by Julia May Jonas

Fiona and Jane by Jean Chen Ho

December 2021

"The House on Main Street" by Mary Miller

Bewilderment by Richard Powers

The Stars Are Not Yet Bells by Hannah Lillith Assadi

Mouth to Mouth by Antoine Wilson

"The Overcoat" by Nikolai Gogol

Address Unknown by Kathrine Kressmann Taylor

Dare to Know by James Kennedy

"Mysterious Kôr" by Elizabeth Bowen

November 2021

I Don't Want to Read This Book by Max Greenfield

Amos McGee Misses the Bus by Erin & Philip Stead

Never by Ken Follett

The Memoirs of Stockholm Sven by Nathaniel Ian Miller

"The Daughters of the Late Colonel" by Katherine Mansfield

"The Dead" by James Joyce

The Family by Naomi Krupitsky

Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad

"Don't Eat Cat" by Jess Walter

October 2021

Little Pieces of Hope: Happy-Making Things in a Difficult World by Todd Doughty

What Just Happened: Notes on a Long Year by Charles Finch

Go Far: How Endurance Sports Help You Win at Life by Jennifer Strong-McConachie

Hard Times by Charles Dickens

The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde

"Goblin Market" by Christina Rossetti

"The Kraken," "The Lady of Shallott," "Ulysses," and "Crossing the Bar" by Tennyson

September 2021

A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins

The Inheritance of Orquidea Divina by Zoraida Cordova

Matrix by Lauren Groff

The Agitators by Dorothy Wickenden

The Book of Form and Emptiness by Ruth Ozeki

Travels with George by Nathanial Philbrick

On Animals by Susan Orlean

Undergrad school: Anna Laetitia Barbauld, William Wordsworth, Dorothy Wordsworth, Charlotte Smith, Samuel Taylor Coleridge, Percy Shelley, Lord Byron, John Keats, Robert Browning and Elizabeth Barrett Browning.

August 2021

A Mouthful of Air by Amy Koppelman

Three Rooms by Jo Hamya

A Play for the End of the World by Jai Chakrabarti

Willodeen by Katherine Applegate

Songs of Innocence and Songs of Experience by William Blake

The Interesting Narrative of the Life of Olaudah Equiano by Olaudah Equiano

A Vindication of the Rights of Woman by Mary Wollstonecraft

July 2021

The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix

The Other Passenger by Louise Candlish

China Room by Sunjeev Sahota

While We Were Dating by Jasmine Guillory

Godspeed by Nickolas Butler

The Other Me by Sarah Zachrich Jeng

Goldenrod by Maggie Smith

"The Men" by Lydia Millet

The Guide by Peter Heller

June 2021

Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi

A Burning by Megha Majumdar

Bewilderness by Karen Tucker

The Great Mistake by Jonathan Lee

Songs in Ursa Major by Emma Brodie

May 2021

The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris

That Summer by Jennifer Weiner

The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green

Secrets of Happiness by Joan Silber

Rural Rebellion by Ross Benes

Who Is Maud Dixon? by Alexandra Andrews

April 2021

"Dogs Go Wolf" by Lauren Groff

"A Good Man is Hard to Find" by Flannery O'Connor

Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead

Northern Spy by Flynn Berry

The Social Graces by Renee Rosen

Early Morning Riser by Katherine Heiny

March 2021

"Under the Pitons" by Robert Stone

The Five Wounds by Kirstin Valdez Quade

How I Learned to Hate in Ohio by David Stuart MacLean

"The Enormous Radio" by John Cheever

"The Swimmer" by John Cheever

"Beyond the Bayou" by Kate Chopin

The Awakening by Kate Chopin

The Fisherman's Tomb by John O'Neill

The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain

The Adventures of Tom Sawyer by Mark Twain

Brood by Jackie Polzin

"Stations of the Cross" by Julie Orringer

February 2021

The Postscript Murders by Elly Griffiths

"The Yellow Wall-paper" by Charlotte Perkins Gilman

"The Storm" by Kate Chopin

"At the 'Cadian Ball" by Kate Chopin

"The Story of an Hour" by Kate Chopin

"Désirée's Baby" by Kate Chopin

"Miracle Polish" by Steven Millhauser

The Bad Muslim Discount by Syed M. Masood

Poems by Emily Dickenson

"When Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloom'd" by Walt Whitman

"Song of Myself" by Walt Whitman

My Year Abroad by Chang-rae Lee

"People Like That Are the Only People Here" by Lorrie Moore

The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah

January 2021

Just Eat: One Reporter's Quest for a Weight-Loss Regimen that Works by Barry Estabrook

"Green Tea" by Sheridan Le Fanu

Circe by Madeline Miller

The Hare by Melanie Finn

Send for Me by Lauren Fox

The Ex-Talk by Rachel Lynn Solomon

"Amsterdam" by Campbell McGrath

"The House of Asterion" by Jorge Luis Borges

Beginners: The Joy and Transformative Power of Lifelong Learning by Tom Vanderbilt

December 2020

A Burning by Megha Majumdar

The Year of Less by Cait Flanders

The Saint Makers by Joe Drape

November 2020

The Miracle of Father Kapaun by Roy Wenzel and Travis Heying

The 'Call Me Ishmael' Phone Book by Stephanie Kent and Logan Smalley

Last Night at the Lobster by Stewart O'Nan

Circe by Madeline Miller

October 2020

A Girl is a Body of Water by Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi

"A Country Life" by Katherine Phillips

What We'll Build by Oliver Jeffers

The Tragedy of Mariam by Elizabeth Cary

September 2020

The Book of Margery Kempe

"The Pardoner's Tale" by Geoffrey Chaucer

Anxious People by Fredrik Backman

Running with Sherman by Christopher McDougall

The Big Door Prize by M.O. Walsh

August 2020

Bisclaveret by Marie de France

"Grendel and His Mother" by Toni Morrison

"The Wanderer," "The Ruin," and "Riddle 14" from The Exeter Book

Via Negativa by Daniel Hornsby

"Abbess Hild of Whitby; the Miraculous Poet Caedmon" by Bede

Gilead by Marilynne Robinson

Scorpionfish by Natalie Bakopoulos

The Old Truck by Jarrett Pumphrey & Jerome Pumphrey

July 2020

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning by Margareta Magnusson

The Well-Gardened Mind by Sue Stuart-Smith

White Noise by Don DeLillo

A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor by Hank Green

June 2020

Inferno by Dante Alighieri

Sansei & Sensibility by Karen Tei Yamashita

The Bear by Andrew Krivak (listen to the Marginalia interview here)

May 2020

Prince Caspian by C.S. Lewis

Writers & Lovers by Lily King

April 2020

The Knockout Queen by Rufi Thorpe

March 2020

Stoner by John Williams

Weather by Jenny Offill

February 2020

The Horse and His Boy by C.S. Lewis

Playing Monster :: Seiche by Diana Arterian

Matilda by Roald Dahl

January 2020

Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

Heart of Junk by Luke Geddes

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis

American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins

December 2019

Mary Toft; or The Rabbit Queen by Dexter Palmer

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

November 2019

Persuasion by Jane Austen

The Fountains of Silence by Ruta Sepetys

Northanger Abbey by Jane Austen

The Captain and the Glory by Dave Eggers

Mansfield Park by Jane Austen

The Magician's Nephew by C.S. Lewis

October 2019

The 117-Story Treehouse by Andy Griffiths, illustrated by Terry Denton

Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith by Timothy Egan

Emma by Jane Austen

A Single Thread by Tracy Chevalier

September 2019

Pride & Prejudice by Jane Austen

The Babysitters Coven by Kate Williams

Long After Lauds by Jeanine Hathaway

Deaf Republic by Ilya Kaminsky

I Am Marie Curie by Brad Meltzer, illustrated by Christopher Eliopoulos

I Am Walt Disney by Brad Meltzer, illustrated by Christopher Eliopoulos

August 2019

How To by Randall Munroe

Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen

Who Are You, Calvin Bledsoe? by Brock Clarke

Death of My Aunt by C.H.B. Kitchin

July 2019

The Lager Queen of Minnesota by J. Ryan Stradal

Normal People by Sally Rooney

The Body in Question by Jill Ciment

The Complete Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi

June 2019

A Grief Observed by C.S. Lewis

The Screwtape Letters by C.S. Lewis

Park Avenue Summer by Renee Rosen

The Den by Abi Maxwell

Rules for Visiting by Jessica Francis Kane

May 2019

Bunny by Mona Awad

Henry, Himself by Stewart O'Nan

Two Years, Eight Months, Twenty-Eight Nights by Salman Rushdie

The Silence of the Girls by Pat Barker

Tales from 1001 Nights (again)

April 2019

The Red Daughter by John Burnham Schwartz

Tales from 1001 Nights

Lights All Night Long by Lydia Fitzpatrick

Someone Knows by Lisa Scottoline

Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky

Omeros by Derek Walcott

Confessions of an Innocent Man by David R. Dow

The Tradition by Jericho Brown

March 2019

The Lost Gutenberg by Margaret Leslie Davis

My Lovely Wife by Samantha Downing

Acacia Road by Aaron Brown

Cemetery Road by Greg Iles

The Iliad by Homer

February 2019

Foe by J.M. Coetzee

The River by Peter Heller

Little Faith by Nickolas Butler

The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls by Anissa Gray

Finding Dorothy by Elizabeth Letts

A Serial Killer's Daughter by Kerri Rawson

Early Riser by Jasper Fforde

I Was Anastasia by Ariel Lawhon

Wild Bill: The True Story of the American Frontier's First Gunfighter by Tom Clavin

Robinson Crusoe by Daniel Defoe

January 2019

The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee by David Treuer

The First Conspiracy by Brad Meltzer

The Weight of a Piano by Chris Cander

Gilead by Marilynne Robinson

December 2018

Willa Cather On Writing by Willa Cather

Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi

Robert B. Parker's Blood Feud by Mike Lupica

Washington Black by Esi Edugyan

November 2018

Cathedral: Stories by Raymond Carver

The Incomplete Book of Running by Peter Sagal

Kindred by Octavia Butler

Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel

My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite

Death and Other Holidays by Marci Vogel

We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson

October 2018

Dark Sacred Night by Michael Connelly

Wildcard by Marie Lu

House of Gold by Natasha Solomons

Picnic at Hanging Rock by Joan Lindsay

In the Hurricane's Eye: The Genius of George Washington and the Battle at Yorktown by Nathaniel Philbrick

On Desperate Ground: The Marines at The Reservoir, the Korean War's Greatest Battle by Hampton Sides

Wicked Wichita by Joe Stumpe

Bridge of Clay by Markus Zusak

"There Will Come Soft Rains" by Ray Bradbury

"The Yellow Wallpaper" by Charlotte Perkins Gilman

"The Rocking-Horse Winner" by D.H. Lawrence

November Road by Lou Berney

September 2018

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

"Hills Like White Elephants" by Ernest Hemingway

"The Lottery" by Shirley Jackson

Flights by Olga Tokarczuk

Time's Convert by Deborah Harkness

An Absolutely Remarkable Thing by Hank Green

A Prayer for the Dying by Stewart O'Nan

"Paul's Case" by Willa Cather

Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth by Sarah Smarsh

Vox by Christina Dalcher

The Man Who Came Uptown by George Pelecanos

"The Darling" by Chekhov

"Babylon Revisited" by F. Scott Fitzgerald

That Doesn't Mean What You Think It Means by Kathryn Petras and Ross Petras

August 2018

"Miss Brill" by Katharine Mansfield

"Everyday Use" by Alice Walker

"How I Met My Husband" by Alice Munro

"The Destructors" by Graham Greene

"Hunters in the Snow" by Tobias Wolff

"The Most Dangerous Game" by Richard Connell

Sea Prayer by Khaled Hosseini

A River of Stars by Vanessa Hua

Little Bear's Big House by Benjamin Chaud

July 2018

Let Me Be Like Water by S.K. Perry

Fruit of the Drunken Tree by Ingrid Rojas Contreras

The Last Cruise by Kate Christensen

Ghosted by Rosie Walsh

The Melody by Jim Crace

Saving Beck by Courtney Cole

June 2018

Tell the Machine Goodnight by Katie Williams

Robert F. Kennedy Ripples of Hope by Kerry Kennedy

Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman

The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai

May 2018

Warlight by Michael Ondaatje

Long Players by Peter Coviello

Tin Man by Sarah Winman

April 2018

The Girl Who Never Read Noam Chomsky by Jana Casale

Souvenir by Rolf Potts

"The Fall of the House of Usher" by Edgar Allen Poe

The Female Persuasion by Meg Wolitzer

The Italian Teacher by Tom Rachman

Anatomy of a Miracle by Jonathan Miles

Narrative of the Life by Frederick Douglass

March 2018

The Price of the Haircut by Brock Clarke (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)

Resistance to Civil Government by Henry David Thoreau

Nature by Ralph Waldo Emerson

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow by Washington Irving

The Escape Artist by Brad Meltzer (Interview for KMUW aired March 12, 2018)

The Coquette by Hannah Webster Foster

February 2018

The Contrast by Royall Tyler

The Woman in the Water by Charles Finch (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)

A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman

I Am, I Am, I Am by Maggie O'Farrell (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)

January 2018

(And for school, Bradford, Winthrop, Bradstreet, Rowlandson, Mather, and more.)

Still Me by Jojo Moyes (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)

After You by Jojo Moyes

Celine by Peter Heller (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)

The Wizard and the Prophet by Charles C. Mann (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)

The End We Start From by Megan Hunter (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)

Libba: The Magnificent Musical Life of Elizabeth Cotten by Laura Veirs

This Is Not a Valentine by Carter Higgins

The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)

December 2017

Dearest Friend: A Life of Abigail Adams by Lynne Withey

A Thousand Distant Radios by Woody Skinner (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)

Some Were Paupers, Some Were Kings by Mark McCormick (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)

A Midsummer Night's Dream by William Shakespeare

The Ghost Notebooks by Ben Dolnick (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)

November 2017

Timon of Athens by William Shakespeare

Hamilton: The Revolution by Jeremy McCarter and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Spineless: The Science of Jellyfish and the Art of Growing a Backbone by Juli Berwald (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)

Othello by William Shakespeare

October 2017

A Prayer for Owen Meany by John Irving

Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)

The Taming of the Shrew by William Shakespeare

The Rooster Bar by John Grisham (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)

View From Above: An Astronaut Photographs the World by Terry Virts (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)

The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine by Mark Twain and Philip Stead, with illustrations by Erin Stead (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)

Venus and Adonis by William Shakespeare

Julius Caesar by William Shakespeare

September 2017

The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir by Kao Kalia Yang (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)

Henry IV, part 1 by William Shakespeare

My Absolute Darling by Gabriel Tallent (Hear the interview for KMUW News.)

Reputations by Juan Gabriel Vásquez (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)

Mrs. Fletcher by Tom Perrotta

Bel Canto by Ann Patchett

August 2017

The Sonnets of William Shakespeare

The Heart's Invisible Furies by John Boyne (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)

The Grip of It by Jac Jemc

Happiness: The Crooked Little Road to Semi-Ever After by Heather Harpham (Hear the interview for KMUW News.)

Home Fire by Kamila Shamsie (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)

July 2017

Why I Write by George Orwell

Nothing Rhymes with Orange by Adam Rex

What We Lose by Zinzi Clemmons

The Child by Fiona Barton (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)

Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann (Hear the interview for KMUW News.)

Brave New World by Aldous Huxley

June 2017

The Changeling by Victor LaValle

The Girl of the Lake: Stories by Bill Roorbach (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)

American Eclipse by David Baron (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)

The Confusion of Languages by Siobhan Fallon (Hear the interview for KMUW News.)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets by J.K. Rowling

The Unsettlers: In Search of the Good Life in Today's America by Mark Sundeen (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)

May 2017

The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead

Standard Deviation by Katherine Heiny

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling

Mothering Sunday by Graham Swift

History of Wolves by Emily Fridlund

Saints for All Occasions by J. Courtney Sullivan

Priestdaddy: A Memoir by Patricia Lockwood

April 2017

Chemistry: a novel by Weike Wang

Learn Better: Mastering the Skills for Success in Life, Business, and School, or, How to Become an Expert in Just about Anything by Ulrich Boser

How to Find Love in a Bookstore by Veronica Henry

The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

Exit West by Mohsin Hamid

March 2017

The Reluctant Fundamentalist by Mohsin Hamid

Nutshell by Ian McEwan

When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanathi

Mexico: Stories by Josh Barkan

You and Me, Me and You by Miguel Tanco

Cat's Cradle by Kurt Vonnegut

February 2017

The Stranger in the Woods: The Extraordinary Story of the Last True Hermit by Michael Finkel

Moon Over Manifest by Clare Vanderpool

A Really Good Day by Ayelet Waldman

Setting Free the Kites by Alex George

All Our Wrong Todays by Elan Mastai

Murder on the Orient Express by Agatha Christie

January 2017

The Mothers by Brit Bennett

Moonglow by Michael Chabon

Swimming Lessons by Claire Fuller

Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates

Chicken Soup with Rice by Maurice Sendak

Messy: The Power of Disorder to Transform Our Lives (Hear Beth's interview with Tim Harford for KMUW's Marginalia)

December 2016

The Matchstick Castle by Keir Graff

Orphans of the Carnival by Carol Birch (Hear Beth's interview with Carol Birch for KMUW's Marginalia)

November 2016

Raymie Nightingale by Kate DiCamillo (Hear Beth's interview with Kate DiCamillo for KMUW's Marginalia.)

Hero of the Empire: The Boer War, a Daring Escape and the Making of Winston Churchill by Candice Millard (Hear Beth's interview with Candice Millard for KMUW's Marginalia.)

October 2016

The Other Einstein by Marie Benedict (Hear Beth's interview with Marie Benedict for KMUW's Marginalia)

The Nix by Nathan Hill. (Hear Beth's interview with Nathan Hill for KMUW's Marginalia)

September 2016

The Sadness by Benjamin Rybeck (Interview with Benjamin Rybeck for KMUW's Marginalia.)

A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles (Interview with Amor Towles for KMUW's Marginalia.)

The Atomic Weight of Love by Elizabeth J. Church (Interview with Elizabeth J. Church for KMUW's Marginalia.)

August 2016

Music for Wartime by Rebecca Makkai (Interview with Rebecca Makkai for KMUW's Marginalia.)

July 2016

This is Not a Confession by David Olimpio (Interview with David Olimpio for KMUW's Marginalia.)

Are We Smart Enough to Know How Smart Animals Are? by Frans de Waal (Interview with Frans de Waal for KMUW's Marginalia.)

June 2016

Dog Gone by Pauls Toutonghi (Interview with Pauls Toutonghi for KMUW's Marginalia.)

May 2016

Seven Brief Lessons on Physics by Carlo Rovelli (Interview with Carlo Rovelli for KMUW's Marginalia.)

April 2016

Versions of Us by Laura Barnett (Hear Beth's interview with Laura Barnett on the Marginalia podcast.)

March 2016

Ways to Disappear by Idra Novey (Hear Beth's interview with Idra Novey on the Marginalia podcast.)

February 2016

Why We Came to the City by Kristopher Jansma (Hear Beth's interview with Kristopher Jansma on the Marginalia podcast.)

January 2016

The Stargazer's Sister by Carrie Brown (Hear Beth's interview with Carrie Brown on the Marginalia podcast.)

The Secret Chord by Geraldine Brooks (Hear Beth's interview with Geraldine Brooks on the Marginalia podcast.)

On My Own by Diane Rehm (Hear Beth's interview with Diane Rehm on the Marginalia podcast.)

December 2015

The Improbability of Love by Hannah Rothschild (Hear Beth's interview with Hannah Rothschild on the Marginalia podcast.)

The Widow by Fiona Barton (Read Beth's review.)

The Moor's Account by Laila Lalami (Watermark Book Club selection)

November 2015

Thing Explainer: Complicated Stuff in Simple Words by Randall Munroe (Read Beth's review.)

Once Upon a Time by Marina Warner

Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel (Watermark Book Club selection)

October 2015

White Collar Girl by Renee Rosen (Read Beth's review.)

The Bone Clocks by David Mitchell (Watermark Book Club selection)

Last Night's Reading by Kate Gavino (Hear Beth's interview.)

September 2015

Euphoria by Lily King (Watermark Book Club selection)

August 2015

The Painter by Peter Heller (Watermark Book Club selection)

July 2015

Kitchens of the Great Midwest by J. Ryan Stradal (Read Beth's review.)

The Hundred-Year House by Rebecca Makkai (Watermark Book Club selection)

Days of Awe by Lauren Fox (Read Beth's review.)

May 2015

Hope: A Memoir of Survival in Cleveland by Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus with Mary Jordan and Kevin Sullivan (Read Beth's review.)

The Martian by Andy Weir (Watermark Book Club selection)

Amnesia by Peter Carey (KMUW Literary Feast selection)

April 2015

Devotion: A Rat Story by Maile Meloy (Read Beth's review.)

The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry by Gabrielle Zevin (Watermark Book Club selection)

March 2015

The Book of Memory Gaps by Cecilia Ruiz (Hear Beth Golay's interview with Cecilia Ruiz.)

The Museum of Extraordinary Things by Alice Hoffman (Watermark Book Club selection)

Making Nice by Matt Sumell

February 2015

My Sunshine Away by M.O. Walsh

Home by Alice McDermott (Watermark Book Club selection)

January 2015

The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins

Luminaries by Eleanor Catton (Watermark Book Club selection)

The Buried Giant by Kazuo Ishiguro

The Rocks by Peter Nichols

December 2014

Longbourn by Jo Baker (Watermark Book Club selection)

November 2014

All Fall Down by Ally Carter

The Aftermath by Rhidian Brook (Watermark Book Club selection)

October 2014

The Other Side by Lacy M. Johnson - read review

The Magic of Tidying Up

The Good Lord Bird by James McBride (Watermark Book Club selection)

September 2014

The Yonahlossee Riding Camp for Girls by Anton DiSclafani (Watermark Book Club selection)

August 2014

The Bookman's Tale by Charlie Lovett (Watermark Book Club selection)

The Paying Guests by Sarah Waters

July 2014

The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells by Andrew Sean Greer (Watermark Book Club selection)

The Quick by Lauren Owen

June 2014

Gaston by Kelly DiPucchio - read review

The Son by Philipp Meyer (Watermark Book Club selection)

May 2014

Above the East China Sea by Sarah Bird - read review

The End or Something Like That by Ann Dee Ellis - read review

The Unchangeable Spots of Leopards by Kristopher Jansma (Watermark Book Club selection)

April 2014

Lost in Thought by Cara Bertrand - read review

The Museum of Intangible Things by Wendy Wunder - read review

A Tale for the Time Being by Ruth Ozeki (Watermark Book Club selection)

March 2014

My Salinger Year by Joanna Rakoff - read review

Under the Egg by Laura Marx Fitzgerald - read review

February 2014

Mr. Penumbra's 24-Hour Bookstore by Robin Sloan (Watermark Book Club selection)

January 2014

Little Failure by Gary Shteyngart

The Crane Wife by Patrick Ness - read review

Y by Marjoria Celona (Watermark Book Club selection)

December 2013

The President’s Hat by Antoine Laurain (Watermark Book Club selection)

Go by Chip Kidd

November 2013

The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt

Provence, 1970 by Luke Barr

Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk by Ben Fountain (Watermark Book Club selection)

October 2013

The Aftermath by Rhidian Brook

The Gravity of Birds by Tracy Guzeman

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry by Rachel Joyce (Watermark Book Club selection)

September 2013

Someone by Alice McDermott

The Girl You Left Behind by Jojo Moyes

The Beginning of Everything by Robyn Schneider

The Age of Desire by Jennie Fields (Watermark Book Club selection)

August 2013

The Distancers: An American Memoir by Lee Sandlin

Antonia Lively Breaks the Silence by David Samuel Levinson

July 2013

& Sons by David Gilbert

The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells by Andrew Sean Greer

Fin & Lady by Cathleen Schine

The Art Forger by B.A. Shapiro (Watermark Book Club selection)

June 2013

The Other Typist by Suzanne Rindell

The Chaperone by Laura Moriarty

A Good American by Alex George (Watermark Book Club selection)

May 2013

Life After Life by Jill McCorkle

Snapper by Brian Kimberling

Home by Toni Morrison (Watermark Book Club selection)

April 2013

Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls by David Sedaris

Life After Life by Kate Atkinson

The Starboard Sea by Amber Dermont (Watermark Book Club selection)

March 2013

The Unchangeable Spots of Leopards by Kristopher Jansma (review aired)

A Tale for the Time Being by Ruth Ozeki (review aired)

Memoir of the Sunday Brunch by Julia Pandl (Watermark Book Club selection)

February 2013

In the Middle of America: Printmaking & Print Exhibitions

Frances and Bernard by Carlene Bauer

Age of Miracles by Karen Thompson Walker (Watermark Book Club selection)

January 2013

The End of Space by Albert Goldbarth

Y by Marjorie Celona

American Dervish by Ayad Akhtar (Watermark Book Club selection)

December 2012

Mr. Penumbra's 24-Hour Bookstore by Robin Sloan (review aired on December 17, 2012)

City of Dark Magic by Magnus Flyte

American Boy by Larry Watson (Watermark Book Club selection)

November 2012

May We Be Forgiven by A.M. Homes (review aired on November 19, 2012)

The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern (Watermark Book Club selection)

October 2012

The News from Spain by Joan Wickersham (review aired October 22, 2012)

Me Before You by Jojo Moyes (review aired on December 31, 2012)

Rules of Civility by Amor Towles (Watermark Book Club selection)

September 2012

Telegraph Avenue by Michael Chabon (review aired October 8, 2012)

Leon and Louise by Alex Capus (review aired September 24, 2012)

August 2012

The Unchangeable Spots of Leopards by Kristopher Jansma (review aired March 2013)

Trapeze by Simon Mawer

The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving by Jonathan Evison (review aired August 12, 2012)

July 2012

City of Women by David Gillham

Gold by Chris Cleave (review aired July 16, 2012)

June 2012

The Art Forger by B.A. Shapiro (review aired November 5, 2012)

An Uncommon Education by Elizabeth Percer (review aired June 18, 2012)

Evel Knievel Days by Pauls Toutonghi (review aired July 30, 2012)

The Story of Beautiful Girl by Rachel Simon (Watermark Book Club selection)

May 2012

Open City by Teju Cole (Watermark Book Club selection)

The Chaperone by Laura Moriarty (review aired June 4, 2012 and June 2013)

Home by Toni Morrison (review aired May 21, 2012)

April 2012

Flatscreen by Adam Wilson (Watermark Book Club selection)

Sacre Bleu by Christopher Moore (review aired May 7, 2012)

At Home on the Range by Margaret Yardley Potter, presented by Elizabeth Gilbert (review aired April 23, 2012)

March 2012

Vestments by John Reimringer (Watermark Book Club selection)

Out of Sight, Out of Time by Ally Carter

Only the Good Spy Young by Ally Carter

Don't Judge a Girl by Her Cover by Ally Carter

Spell Bound by Rachel Hawkins

Demonglass by Rachel Hawkins

February 2012

An Object of Beauty by Steve Martin (Watermark Book Club selection)

January 2012

Death Comes for the Archbishop by Willa Cather

A Discovery of Witches by Deborah Harkness (Watermark Book Club selection)

December 2011

The Age of Desire by Jennie Fields

Wingshooters by Nina Revoyr (Watermark Book Club selection)

November 2011

Room by Emma Donoghue (Watermark Book Club selection)

The Fault in Our Stars by John Green

October 2011

Mr. Rosenblum Dreams in English by Natasha Solomons (Watermark Book Club selection)

September 2011

Slow Love: How I Lost My Job, Put on My Pajamas, and Found Happiness by Dominique Browing

The Surrendered by Chang-rae Lee (Watermark Book Club selection)

August 2011

The Help by Kathryn Stockett (Watermark Book Club selection)

July 2011

A Visit from the Goon Squad by Jennifer Egan (Watermark Book Club selection)

June 2011

The Swan Thieves by Elizabeth Kostova (Watermark Book Club selection)

May 2011

Major Pettigrew's Last Stand by Helen Simonson (Watermark Book Club selection)

April 2011

Wingshooters by Nina Revoyr

The Farmer's Daughter by Jim Harrison (Watermark Book Club selection)

March 2011

When She Woke by Hillary Jordan

A Gate at the Stairs by Lorrie Moore (Watermark Book Club selection)

February 2011

Changing My Mind by Zadie Smith (Watermark Book Club selection)

January 2011

Art and Madness by Anne Roiphe

The Lake of Dreams by Kim Edwards

Homer and Langley by E.L. Doctorow (Watermark Book Club selection)

December 2010

This is Where I Leave You by Jonathan Tropper (Watermark Book Club selection)

November 2010

An Object of Beauty by Steve Martin

Vestments by John Reimringer

Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet by Jamie Ford (Watermark Book Club selection)

October 2010

The Quickening by Michelle Hoover

September 2010

The Sound of a Wild Snail Eating by Elisabeth Tova Bailey

It's a Book by Lane Smith

The Physick Book of Deliverence Dane by Katherine Howe (Watermark Book Club selection)

August 2010

The Angel's Game by Carlos Ruiz Zafon

The Forgotten Garden by Kate Morton (Watermark Book Club selection)

July 2010

Even Monsters Need Haircuts by Matthew McElligott

The Help by Kathryn Stockett

Await Your Reply by Dan Chaon (Watermark Book Club selection)

June 2010

The Postmistress by Sarah Blake

Take Good Care of the Garden and the Dogs by Heather Lende

Ape House by Sara Gruen

A Reliable Wife by Robert Goolrick (Watermark Book Club selection)

May 2010

The Weissmanns of Westport by Cathleen Schine

Cutting for Stone by Abraham Verghese (Watermark Book Club selection)

April 2010

Motherhouse by Jeanine Hathaway

The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger

The Runaway Quilt by Jennifer Chiaverini (Watermark Book Club selection)

March 2010

The White Mary by Kira Salak (Watermark Book Club selection)

The Happiness Project by Gretchen Rubin

February 2010

DamGoodSweet: Desserts to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth, New Orleans Style by David Guas & Raquel Pelzel

Shanghai Girls by Lisa See (Watermark Book Club selection)

January 2010

Sweetsmoke by David Fuller (Watermark Book Club selection)

December 2009

Gardens of Water by Alan Drew (Watermark Book Club selection)

Hex Hall by Rachel Hawkins--This new book for young adults and teens will be released on March 2nd, and Rachel Hawkins will be here on Friday, March 5th for a reading and signing at 7:00 p.m. This is one that fans of Twilight, Blue Bloods, and Ally Carter's Gallagher Girl series won't want to miss!

November 2009

The Little Book by Seldon Edwards (Watermark Book Club selection)

October 2009

Netherland by Joseph O'Neill (Watermark Book Club selection)

Homer and Langley by E. L. Doctorow

September 2009

The Reserve by Russell Banks (Watermark Book Club selection)

The Devil's Kiss by Sarwat Chadda

August 2009

That Old Cape Magic by Richard Russo

Blue Bloods by Melissa de la Cruz

American Wife by Curtis Sittenfeld (Watermark Book Club selection)

July 2009

Mudbound by Hillary Jordan (Watermark Book Club selection)

June 2009

Olive Kitteridge by Elizabeth Strout

Matchless: A Christmas Story by Gregory Maguire--This is "an illumination of Hans Christian Andersen's classic The Little Match Girl."

People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks (Watermark Book Club selection)

May 2009

Babycakes by Erin McKenna: Read review

The Commoner by John Burnham Schwartz (Watermark Book Club selection)

Cutting for Stone by Abraham Verghese -- Still my favorite book of the year. (Updated October 30, 2009.)

April 2009

Disobedience by Jane Hamilton (Watermark Book Club selection)

March 2009

The Mighty Queens of Freeville by Amy Dickinson

An Arsonist's Guide to Writer's Homes in New England by Brock Clarke (Watermark Book Club selection)

February 2009

Middlesex by Jeffrey Eugenides (Watermark Book Club selection)

Netherland by Joseph O'Neill

A Long Way Home by John Grogan--I was one of the skeptics who thought Marley & Me was a fluke. But this guy can write. Mea culpa.

January 2009

1000 Package Designs: A Comprehensive Guide to Packing it In by Grip Design

Design Matters: Brochures by Michelle Taute

Print and Production Finishes for Bag, Labels, and Point of Purchase by Carolyn Knight & Jessica Glaser.

Duck! Rabbit! by Amy Krouse Rosenthal & Tom Lichtenheld

Secret Son by Laila Lalami

The Pirate's Daughter by Margaret Cezair-Thompson (Watermark Book Club selection)

All the Sad Young Literary Men by Keith Gessen

December 2008

The Book of Unholy Mischief by Elle Newmark

Moxy Maxwell Does Not Love Stuart Little by Peggy Gifford

On Chesil Beach by Ian McEwan (Watermark Book Club selection)

Blood by Patricia Traxler

Water, Stone, Heart by Will North

November 2008

The Poisonwood Bible by Barbara Kingsolver (Watermark Book Club selection)

Away by Amy Bloom

October 2008

The Music Teacher by Barbara Hall

The Manny Files by Christian Burch

Everyday Sacred by Sue Bender

A Reliable Wife by Robert Goolrick

Then We Came to the End by Joshua Ferris (Watermark Book Club selection)

If You Give a Cat a Cupcake by Laura Numeroff

September 2008

Free Food for Millionaires by Min Jin Lee (Watermark Book Club selection)

Sweetsmoke by David Fuller

August 2008

Twenty Fragments of a Ravenous Youth by Xiaolu Guo

My Year of Meats by Ruth Ozeki (Watermark Book Club selection)

Memory by Philippe Grimbert

For Kings & Planets by Ethan Canin

July 2008

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society by Mary Anne Shaffer and Annie Barrows

The Boat by Nam Le

Epilogue by Anne Roiphe

Between Here and April by Deborah Copaken Kogan

Blood of Flowers by Anita Amirrezvani (Watermark Book Club selection)

Gossip of the Starlings by Nina de Gramont

June 2008

America America by Ethan Canin

Madam President by Lane Smith--Another great one from Lane. (We could use you in Washington, Mr. Smith!) Read Madam President aloud to your favorite little one, and you'll be laughing along with them.

Quilter's Catalog by Meg Cox: Read review.

The Dissident by Nell Freudenberger (Watermark Book Club selection)

May 2008

Just Write by Molly O'Shaughnessy

City of Thieves by David Benioff

Paper Towns by John Green

Golden Country by Jennifer Gilmore (Watermark Book Club selection)

April 2008

Life at These Speeds by Jeremy Jackson (Watermark Book Club selection)

A Curious Earth by Gerard Woodward

The Story of Forgetting by Stefan Merrill Block

March 2008

The Echo Maker by Richard Powers (Watermark Book Club selection)

Big Plans by Bob Shea and Lane Smith

February 2008

Bicycle Days by John Burnham Schwartz

The Story of a Marriage: A Novel by Andrew Sean Greer

The Sorrows of an American by Siri Hustvedt

The Driftless Area by Tom Drury

January 2008

Half of a Yellow Sun by Chumamanda Ngozi Adichie

December 2007

The Rug Merchant by Meg Mullins

Now You See Him by Eli Gottlieb

November 2007

Born Standing Up: A Comic's Life by Steve Martin-

The Maytrees by Annie Dillard

In Defense of Food: An Eater's Manifesto by Michael Pollan-

4 Months to a 4-Hour Marathon by David Kuehls

Salt River by James Sallis

The Promise of Happiness by Justin Cartwright

Good Dog. Stay. by Anna Quindlen

People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks

October 2007

The Commoner by John Burnham Schwartz

The Secret of Lost Things by Sheridan Hay

Whistling in the Dark by Leslie Kagen

Magic Time by Doug Marlette (Watermark Book Club selection)

September 2007

The Accidental by Ali Smith (Watermark Book Club selection)

August 2007

The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian by Sherman Alexie

Four Seasons in Rome: On Twins, Insomnia, and the Biggest Funeral in the History of the World by Anthony Doerr

The Middle Place: A Memoir by Kelly Corrigan

Sweetness in the Belly by Camilla Gibb (Watermark Book Club selection)

Cross My Heart and Hope to Spy by Ally Carter

July 2007

Cross My Heart and Hope to Spy by Ally Carter

Run by Ann Patchett

Red Weather by Pauls Toutonghi (Watermark Book Club selection)

June 2007

Hot Lunch by Alex Bradley

On Chesil Beach by Ian McEwan

Richard III by William Shakespeare--Just finished this with the Shakespeare Aloud group. Now we're on to A Comedy of Errors.

Water for Elephants by Sara Gruen (Watermark Book Club selection)

May 2007

Tallgrass by Sandra Dallas

Fruit of the Lemon by Andrea Levy (Watermark Book Club selection)

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

How Reading Changed My Life by Anna Quindlen

The Two Gentlemen of Verona by William Shakespeare--The "Shakespeare Aloud" group at Watermark (led by Mark David Bradshaw) just finished this one.

April 2007

Black Swan Green by David Mitchell

March 2007

Hick by Andrea Portes

The God of Animals by Aryn Kyle

Sex Wars by Marge Peircy (Watermark Book Club selection)

February 2007

The Book Thief by Markus Zusak

Sleeping Freshman Never Lie by David Lubar

Fallen by David Maine (Watermark Book Club selection)

January 2007

About Alice by Calvin Trillin

The River of Doubt by Candice Millard (Watermark Book Club selection)

Special Topics in Calamity Physics by Marisha Pessl

December 2006

The Keep by Jennifer Egan

On Beauty by Zadie Smith (Watermark Book Club selection)

November 2006

The Ghost at the Table by Suzanne Berne

The Worst Hard Time by Timothy Egan (Watermark Book Club selection)

March by Geraldine Brooks (last month's Watermark Book Club selection)

October 2006

September 2006

September 2006

The Driftless Area by Tom Drury

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close by Jonathan Safran Foer (Watermark Book Club selection)

The Dissident by Nell Freudenberger

August 2006

The Discomfort Zone by Jonathan Franzen

Fallen by David Maine

Saturday by Ian McEwan (Watermark Book Club selection)

Book of Writers Talking to Writers edited by Vendela Vida.

The Half Life of Stars by Louise Wener

July 2006

A Student of Living Things by Susan Richards Shreve

Specimen Days by Michael Cunningham (Watermark Book Club selection)

I'd Tell You I Love You, But Then I'd Have to Kill You by Ally Carter

June 2006

Brick Lane by Monica Ali

Kiffe Kiffe Tomorrow by Faïza Guène

An Abundance of Katherines by John Green

The Namesake by Jhumpa Lahirin(Watermark Book Club selection)

May 2006

The Man of My Dreams by Curtis Sittenfeld

A Writer's Paris: A Guided Journey for the Creative Soul by Eric Maisel

Reading Like a Writer by Francine Prose

Virgin of Small Plains by Nancy Pickard (Watermark Book Club selection)

April 2006

Still Life with Chickens by Catherine Goldhammer

The Egyptologist by Arthur Phillips (Watermark Book Club selection)

Book by Book: Notes on Reading and Life by Michael Dirda

Golden Country by Jennifer Gilmore

The Tender Bar by J.R. Moehringer

Once Upon a Day by Lisa Tucker

Fearless Girls, Wise Women & Beloved Sisters by Kathleen Ragan

March 2006

Water for Elephants by Sara Gruen

The Yellow-Lighted Bookshop by Lewis Buzbee

Son of a Witch by Gregory Maguire

Some Fun: Stories and a Novella by Antonya Nelson

The Dressmaker by Elizabeth Birkelund Oberberk

Case Histories by Kate Atkinson

February 2006

The Darling by Russell Banks (A Watermark Book Club selection)

Writing Brave & Free: Encouraging Words for People Who Want to Start Writing by Ted Kooser & Steve Cox--

January 2006

Red Weather by Pauls Toutonghi

Tijuana Straits by Kem Nunn (Watermark Book Club selection)

December 2005

Pathways to Bliss by Joseph Campbell

The Perfect Play by Louise Wener (Watermark Book Club selection)

November 2005

Eat, Pray, Love by Elizabeth Gilbert--Coming in February 2006. Absolutely wonderful.

Memories of My Melancholy Whores by Gabriel Garcia Marquez

The Preservationist by David Maine (Watermark Book Club selection)

The Bookman's Wake by John Dunning

October 2005

Broken as Things Are by Martha Witt (Watermark Book Club selection)

September 2005

The English Teacher by Lily King

On Beauty by Zadie Smith

The Last Days of Dogtown by Anita Diamant

The Ice Harvest by Scott Phillips

Specimen Days by Michael Cunningham

The Summer Guest by Justin Cronin (Watermark Book Club selection)

August 2005

The Oxford Murders by Guillermo Martinez

Heavy Words Lightly Thrown: The Reason Behind the Rhyme by Chris Roberts

Getting Mother's Body by Suzan-Lori Parks

Why Read? by Mark Edmundson

Atonement by Ian McEwan (Watermark Book Club selection)

July 2005

The Conjurer's Bird by Martin Davies--Read Beth's review.

Straight Man by Richard Russo (Watermark Book Club selection)

June 2005

Hard Rain by Barry Eisler

Brooklyn Follies by Paul Auster

The Confessions of Max Tivoli by Andrew Sean Greer (Watermark Book Club selection)

May 2005

The Wedding Planner's Daughter by Coleen Murtagh Paratore: Read review

Saul & Patsy by Charles Baxter (Watermark Book Club selection)

Hey, Cowgirl, Need a Ride? by Baxter Black

Captain Alatriste by Arturo Perez-Reverte

The Zahir by Paulo Coelho

April 2005

The Darling by Russell Banks

Anonymous Rex by Eric Garcia

The News from Paraguay by Lily Tuck (Watermark Book Club selection)

A Short History of Tractors in Ukrainian by Marina Lewyeka

Gods in Alabama by Joshilyn Jackson: Read review

Sideways: The Shooting Script screenplay by Alexander Payne and Jim Taylor, based on the novel by Rex Pickett: Read review

March 2005

Heir to the Glimmering World by Cynthia Ozick: Read review

The King's English by Betsy Burton

Prep by Curtis Sittenfeld: Read review

The Known World by Edward P. Jones (Watermark Book Club selection)

The Piano Lesson by August Wilson

February 2005

Embroideries by Marjane Satrapi: Read review

A Place of Hiding by Elizabeth George

Learning Joy from Dogs Without Collars by Lauralee Summer (Watermark Book Club selection)

January 2005

The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini (Watermark Book Club selection)

The Merchant of Venice by William Shakespeare

December 2004

City of Bones by Michael Connelly (Mystery Book Club selection)

Tepper Isn't Going Out by Calvin Trillin (Watermark Book Club selection)

Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel Garcia Marquez

November 2004

Orchard by Larry Watson

October 2004

September 2004

The Know It All by A.J. Jacobs

The Center of Everything by Laura Moriarty (Watermark Book Club selection)

Getting Mother's Body by Suzan-Lori Parks (next month's Watermark Book Club selection)

August 2004

Wicked by Gregory Maguire (Watermark Book Club selection)

The Perfect Play by Louise Wener

July 2004

The Twelve Little Cakes by Dominika Dery

Chasing Shakespeares by Sarah Smith (Watermark Book Club selection)

June 2004

Codex by Lev Grossman

The Rule of Four by Ian Caldwell & Dustin Thomason

Separation Anxiety by Karen Brichoux

A Disturbance in One Place by Binnie Kirschenbaum (Watermark Book Club selection)

May 2004

All Over Creation by Ruth Ozeki--(Re-read. Watermark Book Club selection.)

The Perfect Mile by Neal Bascomb

April 2004

Educating Waverly by Laura Kalpakian (Watermark Book Club selection.)

March 2004

In Summer by Jeremy Jackson

The Jane Austen Book Club by Karen Joy Fowler: Read review

Reading Lolita in Tehran by Azar Nafisi (Watermark Book Club selection.)

February 2004

Desserts That Have Killed Better Men Than Me by Jeremy Jackson: Read review

The Cornbread Book by Jeremy Jackson--(Re-read. Loved it again.)

Life at These Speeds by Jeremy Jackson (Watermark Book Club selection)

January 2004

Life of Pi by Yann Martel (Watermark Book Club selection.)

The Last Goodbye by Reed Arvin

The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas

The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafon

December 2003

Claire Marvel by John Burnham Schwartz (Watermark Book Club selection)

November 2003

The Last Girls by Lee Smith (Watermark Book Club selection)

October 2003

I Don't Know How She Does It by Allison Pearson (Watermark Book Club selection)

September 2003

Blessings by Anna Quindlen (Watermark Book Club selection)

August 2003

Three Junes by Julia Glass (Watermark Book Club selection)

July 2003

Coffee & Kung Fu by Karen Brichoux (Watermark Book Club selection)

June 2003

Small Wonder by Barbara Kingsolver (Watermark Book Club selection)

May 2003

Step Ball Change by Jeanne Ray (Watermark Book Club selection)

