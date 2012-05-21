What's Beth reading?
January 2022
How to Read a Book by Kwame Alexander, art by Melissa Sweet
Vladimir by Julia May Jonas
Fiona and Jane by Jean Chen Ho
December 2021
"The House on Main Street" by Mary Miller
Bewilderment by Richard Powers
The Stars Are Not Yet Bells by Hannah Lillith Assadi
Mouth to Mouth by Antoine Wilson
"The Overcoat" by Nikolai Gogol
Address Unknown by Kathrine Kressmann Taylor
Dare to Know by James Kennedy
"Mysterious Kôr" by Elizabeth Bowen
November 2021
I Don't Want to Read This Book by Max Greenfield
Amos McGee Misses the Bus by Erin & Philip Stead
Never by Ken Follett
The Memoirs of Stockholm Sven by Nathaniel Ian Miller
"The Daughters of the Late Colonel" by Katherine Mansfield
"The Dead" by James Joyce
The Family by Naomi Krupitsky
Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad
"Don't Eat Cat" by Jess Walter
October 2021
Little Pieces of Hope: Happy-Making Things in a Difficult World by Todd Doughty
What Just Happened: Notes on a Long Year by Charles Finch
Go Far: How Endurance Sports Help You Win at Life by Jennifer Strong-McConachie
Hard Times by Charles Dickens
The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde
"Goblin Market" by Christina Rossetti
"The Kraken," "The Lady of Shallott," "Ulysses," and "Crossing the Bar" by Tennyson
September 2021
A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins
The Inheritance of Orquidea Divina by Zoraida Cordova
Matrix by Lauren Groff
The Agitators by Dorothy Wickenden
The Book of Form and Emptiness by Ruth Ozeki
Travels with George by Nathanial Philbrick
On Animals by Susan Orlean
Undergrad school: Anna Laetitia Barbauld, William Wordsworth, Dorothy Wordsworth, Charlotte Smith, Samuel Taylor Coleridge, Percy Shelley, Lord Byron, John Keats, Robert Browning and Elizabeth Barrett Browning.
August 2021
A Mouthful of Air by Amy Koppelman
Three Rooms by Jo Hamya
A Play for the End of the World by Jai Chakrabarti
Willodeen by Katherine Applegate
Songs of Innocence and Songs of Experience by William Blake
The Interesting Narrative of the Life of Olaudah Equiano by Olaudah Equiano
A Vindication of the Rights of Woman by Mary Wollstonecraft
July 2021
The Final Girl Support Group by Grady Hendrix
The Other Passenger by Louise Candlish
China Room by Sunjeev Sahota
While We Were Dating by Jasmine Guillory
Godspeed by Nickolas Butler
The Other Me by Sarah Zachrich Jeng
Goldenrod by Maggie Smith
"The Men" by Lydia Millet
The Guide by Peter Heller
June 2021
Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi
A Burning by Megha Majumdar
Bewilderness by Karen Tucker
The Great Mistake by Jonathan Lee
Songs in Ursa Major by Emma Brodie
May 2021
The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris
That Summer by Jennifer Weiner
The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green
Secrets of Happiness by Joan Silber
Rural Rebellion by Ross Benes
Who Is Maud Dixon? by Alexandra Andrews
April 2021
"Dogs Go Wolf" by Lauren Groff
"A Good Man is Hard to Find" by Flannery O'Connor
Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead
Northern Spy by Flynn Berry
The Social Graces by Renee Rosen
Early Morning Riser by Katherine Heiny
March 2021
"Under the Pitons" by Robert Stone
The Five Wounds by Kirstin Valdez Quade
How I Learned to Hate in Ohio by David Stuart MacLean
"The Enormous Radio" by John Cheever
"The Swimmer" by John Cheever
"Beyond the Bayou" by Kate Chopin
The Awakening by Kate Chopin
The Fisherman's Tomb by John O'Neill
The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn by Mark Twain
The Adventures of Tom Sawyer by Mark Twain
Brood by Jackie Polzin
"Stations of the Cross" by Julie Orringer
February 2021
The Postscript Murders by Elly Griffiths
"The Yellow Wall-paper" by Charlotte Perkins Gilman
"The Storm" by Kate Chopin
"At the 'Cadian Ball" by Kate Chopin
"The Story of an Hour" by Kate Chopin
"Désirée's Baby" by Kate Chopin
"Miracle Polish" by Steven Millhauser
The Bad Muslim Discount by Syed M. Masood
Poems by Emily Dickenson
"When Lilacs Last in the Dooryard Bloom'd" by Walt Whitman
"Song of Myself" by Walt Whitman
My Year Abroad by Chang-rae Lee
"People Like That Are the Only People Here" by Lorrie Moore
The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
January 2021
Just Eat: One Reporter's Quest for a Weight-Loss Regimen that Works by Barry Estabrook
"Green Tea" by Sheridan Le Fanu
Circe by Madeline Miller
The Hare by Melanie Finn
Send for Me by Lauren Fox
The Ex-Talk by Rachel Lynn Solomon
"Amsterdam" by Campbell McGrath
"The House of Asterion" by Jorge Luis Borges
Beginners: The Joy and Transformative Power of Lifelong Learning by Tom Vanderbilt
December 2020
A Burning by Megha Majumdar
The Year of Less by Cait Flanders
The Saint Makers by Joe Drape
November 2020
The Miracle of Father Kapaun by Roy Wenzel and Travis Heying
The 'Call Me Ishmael' Phone Book by Stephanie Kent and Logan Smalley
Last Night at the Lobster by Stewart O'Nan
Circe by Madeline Miller
October 2020
A Girl is a Body of Water by Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi
"A Country Life" by Katherine Phillips
What We'll Build by Oliver Jeffers
The Tragedy of Mariam by Elizabeth Cary
September 2020
The Book of Margery Kempe
"The Pardoner's Tale" by Geoffrey Chaucer
Anxious People by Fredrik Backman
Running with Sherman by Christopher McDougall
The Big Door Prize by M.O. Walsh
August 2020
Bisclaveret by Marie de France
"Grendel and His Mother" by Toni Morrison
"The Wanderer," "The Ruin," and "Riddle 14" from The Exeter Book
Via Negativa by Daniel Hornsby
"Abbess Hild of Whitby; the Miraculous Poet Caedmon" by Bede
Gilead by Marilynne Robinson
Scorpionfish by Natalie Bakopoulos
The Old Truck by Jarrett Pumphrey & Jerome Pumphrey
July 2020
The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning by Margareta Magnusson
The Well-Gardened Mind by Sue Stuart-Smith
White Noise by Don DeLillo
A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor by Hank Green
June 2020
Inferno by Dante Alighieri
Sansei & Sensibility by Karen Tei Yamashita
The Bear by Andrew Krivak (listen to the Marginalia interview here)
May 2020
Prince Caspian by C.S. Lewis
Writers & Lovers by Lily King
April 2020
The Knockout Queen by Rufi Thorpe
March 2020
Stoner by John Williams
Weather by Jenny Offill
February 2020
The Horse and His Boy by C.S. Lewis
Playing Monster :: Seiche by Diana Arterian
Matilda by Roald Dahl
January 2020
Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid
Heart of Junk by Luke Geddes
The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis
American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins
December 2019
Mary Toft; or The Rabbit Queen by Dexter Palmer
A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens
November 2019
Persuasion by Jane Austen
The Fountains of Silence by Ruta Sepetys
Northanger Abbey by Jane Austen
The Captain and the Glory by Dave Eggers
Mansfield Park by Jane Austen
The Magician's Nephew by C.S. Lewis
October 2019
The 117-Story Treehouse by Andy Griffiths, illustrated by Terry Denton
Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith by Timothy Egan
Emma by Jane Austen
A Single Thread by Tracy Chevalier
September 2019
Pride & Prejudice by Jane Austen
The Babysitters Coven by Kate Williams
Long After Lauds by Jeanine Hathaway
Deaf Republic by Ilya Kaminsky
I Am Marie Curie by Brad Meltzer, illustrated by Christopher Eliopoulos
I Am Walt Disney by Brad Meltzer, illustrated by Christopher Eliopoulos
August 2019
How To by Randall Munroe
Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen
Who Are You, Calvin Bledsoe? by Brock Clarke
Death of My Aunt by C.H.B. Kitchin
July 2019
The Lager Queen of Minnesota by J. Ryan Stradal
Normal People by Sally Rooney
The Body in Question by Jill Ciment
The Complete Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi
June 2019
A Grief Observed by C.S. Lewis
The Screwtape Letters by C.S. Lewis
Park Avenue Summer by Renee Rosen
The Den by Abi Maxwell
Rules for Visiting by Jessica Francis Kane
May 2019
Bunny by Mona Awad
Henry, Himself by Stewart O'Nan
Two Years, Eight Months, Twenty-Eight Nights by Salman Rushdie
The Silence of the Girls by Pat Barker
Tales from 1001 Nights (again)
April 2019
The Red Daughter by John Burnham Schwartz
Tales from 1001 Nights
Lights All Night Long by Lydia Fitzpatrick
Someone Knows by Lisa Scottoline
Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky
Omeros by Derek Walcott
Confessions of an Innocent Man by David R. Dow
The Tradition by Jericho Brown
March 2019
The Lost Gutenberg by Margaret Leslie Davis
My Lovely Wife by Samantha Downing
Acacia Road by Aaron Brown
Cemetery Road by Greg Iles
The Iliad by Homer
February 2019
Foe by J.M. Coetzee
The River by Peter Heller
Little Faith by Nickolas Butler
The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls by Anissa Gray
Finding Dorothy by Elizabeth Letts
A Serial Killer's Daughter by Kerri Rawson
Early Riser by Jasper Fforde
I Was Anastasia by Ariel Lawhon
Wild Bill: The True Story of the American Frontier's First Gunfighter by Tom Clavin
Robinson Crusoe by Daniel Defoe
January 2019
The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee by David Treuer
The First Conspiracy by Brad Meltzer
The Weight of a Piano by Chris Cander
Gilead by Marilynne Robinson
December 2018
Willa Cather On Writing by Willa Cather
Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi
Robert B. Parker's Blood Feud by Mike Lupica
Washington Black by Esi Edugyan
November 2018
Cathedral: Stories by Raymond Carver
The Incomplete Book of Running by Peter Sagal
Kindred by Octavia Butler
Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel
My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite
Death and Other Holidays by Marci Vogel
We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson
October 2018
Dark Sacred Night by Michael Connelly
Wildcard by Marie Lu
House of Gold by Natasha Solomons
Picnic at Hanging Rock by Joan Lindsay
In the Hurricane's Eye: The Genius of George Washington and the Battle at Yorktown by Nathaniel Philbrick
On Desperate Ground: The Marines at The Reservoir, the Korean War's Greatest Battle by Hampton Sides
Wicked Wichita by Joe Stumpe
Bridge of Clay by Markus Zusak
"There Will Come Soft Rains" by Ray Bradbury
"The Yellow Wallpaper" by Charlotte Perkins Gilman
"The Rocking-Horse Winner" by D.H. Lawrence
November Road by Lou Berney
September 2018
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
"Hills Like White Elephants" by Ernest Hemingway
"The Lottery" by Shirley Jackson
Flights by Olga Tokarczuk
Time's Convert by Deborah Harkness
An Absolutely Remarkable Thing by Hank Green
A Prayer for the Dying by Stewart O'Nan
"Paul's Case" by Willa Cather
Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth by Sarah Smarsh
Vox by Christina Dalcher
The Man Who Came Uptown by George Pelecanos
"The Darling" by Chekhov
"Babylon Revisited" by F. Scott Fitzgerald
That Doesn't Mean What You Think It Means by Kathryn Petras and Ross Petras
August 2018
"Miss Brill" by Katharine Mansfield
"Everyday Use" by Alice Walker
"How I Met My Husband" by Alice Munro
"The Destructors" by Graham Greene
"Hunters in the Snow" by Tobias Wolff
"The Most Dangerous Game" by Richard Connell
Sea Prayer by Khaled Hosseini
A River of Stars by Vanessa Hua
Little Bear's Big House by Benjamin Chaud
July 2018
Let Me Be Like Water by S.K. Perry
Fruit of the Drunken Tree by Ingrid Rojas Contreras
The Last Cruise by Kate Christensen
Ghosted by Rosie Walsh
The Melody by Jim Crace
Saving Beck by Courtney Cole
June 2018
Tell the Machine Goodnight by Katie Williams
Robert F. Kennedy Ripples of Hope by Kerry Kennedy
Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman
The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai
May 2018
Warlight by Michael Ondaatje
Long Players by Peter Coviello
Tin Man by Sarah Winman
April 2018
The Girl Who Never Read Noam Chomsky by Jana Casale
Souvenir by Rolf Potts
"The Fall of the House of Usher" by Edgar Allen Poe
The Female Persuasion by Meg Wolitzer
The Italian Teacher by Tom Rachman
Anatomy of a Miracle by Jonathan Miles
Narrative of the Life by Frederick Douglass
March 2018
The Price of the Haircut by Brock Clarke (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)
Resistance to Civil Government by Henry David Thoreau
Nature by Ralph Waldo Emerson
The Legend of Sleepy Hollow by Washington Irving
The Escape Artist by Brad Meltzer (Interview for KMUW aired March 12, 2018)
The Coquette by Hannah Webster Foster
February 2018
The Contrast by Royall Tyler
The Woman in the Water by Charles Finch (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)
A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman
I Am, I Am, I Am by Maggie O'Farrell (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)
January 2018
(And for school, Bradford, Winthrop, Bradstreet, Rowlandson, Mather, and more.)
Still Me by Jojo Moyes (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)
After You by Jojo Moyes
Celine by Peter Heller (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)
The Wizard and the Prophet by Charles C. Mann (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)
The End We Start From by Megan Hunter (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)
Libba: The Magnificent Musical Life of Elizabeth Cotten by Laura Veirs
This Is Not a Valentine by Carter Higgins
The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)
December 2017
Dearest Friend: A Life of Abigail Adams by Lynne Withey
A Thousand Distant Radios by Woody Skinner (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)
Some Were Paupers, Some Were Kings by Mark McCormick (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)
A Midsummer Night's Dream by William Shakespeare
The Ghost Notebooks by Ben Dolnick (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)
November 2017
Timon of Athens by William Shakespeare
Hamilton: The Revolution by Jeremy McCarter and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Spineless: The Science of Jellyfish and the Art of Growing a Backbone by Juli Berwald (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)
Othello by William Shakespeare
October 2017
A Prayer for Owen Meany by John Irving
Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)
The Taming of the Shrew by William Shakespeare
The Rooster Bar by John Grisham (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)
View From Above: An Astronaut Photographs the World by Terry Virts (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)
The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine by Mark Twain and Philip Stead, with illustrations by Erin Stead (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)
Venus and Adonis by William Shakespeare
Julius Caesar by William Shakespeare
September 2017
The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir by Kao Kalia Yang (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)
Henry IV, part 1 by William Shakespeare
My Absolute Darling by Gabriel Tallent (Hear the interview for KMUW News.)
Reputations by Juan Gabriel Vásquez (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)
Mrs. Fletcher by Tom Perrotta
Bel Canto by Ann Patchett
August 2017
The Sonnets of William Shakespeare
The Heart's Invisible Furies by John Boyne (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)
The Grip of It by Jac Jemc
Happiness: The Crooked Little Road to Semi-Ever After by Heather Harpham (Hear the interview for KMUW News.)
Home Fire by Kamila Shamsie (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)
July 2017
Why I Write by George Orwell
Nothing Rhymes with Orange by Adam Rex
What We Lose by Zinzi Clemmons
The Child by Fiona Barton (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)
Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann (Hear the interview for KMUW News.)
Brave New World by Aldous Huxley
June 2017
The Changeling by Victor LaValle
The Girl of the Lake: Stories by Bill Roorbach (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)
American Eclipse by David Baron (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)
The Confusion of Languages by Siobhan Fallon (Hear the interview for KMUW News.)
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets by J.K. Rowling
The Unsettlers: In Search of the Good Life in Today's America by Mark Sundeen (Hear the interview for the Marginalia podcast.)
May 2017
The Underground Railroad by Colson Whitehead
Standard Deviation by Katherine Heiny
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling
Mothering Sunday by Graham Swift
History of Wolves by Emily Fridlund
Saints for All Occasions by J. Courtney Sullivan
Priestdaddy: A Memoir by Patricia Lockwood
April 2017
Chemistry: a novel by Weike Wang
Learn Better: Mastering the Skills for Success in Life, Business, and School, or, How to Become an Expert in Just about Anything by Ulrich Boser
How to Find Love in a Bookstore by Veronica Henry
The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald
Exit West by Mohsin Hamid
March 2017
The Reluctant Fundamentalist by Mohsin Hamid
Nutshell by Ian McEwan
When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanathi
Mexico: Stories by Josh Barkan
You and Me, Me and You by Miguel Tanco
Cat's Cradle by Kurt Vonnegut
February 2017
The Stranger in the Woods: The Extraordinary Story of the Last True Hermit by Michael Finkel
Moon Over Manifest by Clare Vanderpool
A Really Good Day by Ayelet Waldman
Setting Free the Kites by Alex George
All Our Wrong Todays by Elan Mastai
Murder on the Orient Express by Agatha Christie
January 2017
The Mothers by Brit Bennett
Moonglow by Michael Chabon
Swimming Lessons by Claire Fuller
Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates
Chicken Soup with Rice by Maurice Sendak
Messy: The Power of Disorder to Transform Our Lives (Hear Beth's interview with Tim Harford for KMUW's Marginalia)
December 2016
The Matchstick Castle by Keir Graff
Orphans of the Carnival by Carol Birch (Hear Beth's interview with Carol Birch for KMUW's Marginalia)
November 2016
Raymie Nightingale by Kate DiCamillo (Hear Beth's interview with Kate DiCamillo for KMUW's Marginalia.)
Hero of the Empire: The Boer War, a Daring Escape and the Making of Winston Churchill by Candice Millard (Hear Beth's interview with Candice Millard for KMUW's Marginalia.)
October 2016
The Other Einstein by Marie Benedict (Hear Beth's interview with Marie Benedict for KMUW's Marginalia)
The Nix by Nathan Hill. (Hear Beth's interview with Nathan Hill for KMUW's Marginalia)
September 2016
The Sadness by Benjamin Rybeck (Interview with Benjamin Rybeck for KMUW's Marginalia.)
A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles (Interview with Amor Towles for KMUW's Marginalia.)
The Atomic Weight of Love by Elizabeth J. Church (Interview with Elizabeth J. Church for KMUW's Marginalia.)
August 2016
Music for Wartime by Rebecca Makkai (Interview with Rebecca Makkai for KMUW's Marginalia.)
July 2016
This is Not a Confession by David Olimpio (Interview with David Olimpio for KMUW's Marginalia.)
Are We Smart Enough to Know How Smart Animals Are? by Frans de Waal (Interview with Frans de Waal for KMUW's Marginalia.)
June 2016
Dog Gone by Pauls Toutonghi (Interview with Pauls Toutonghi for KMUW's Marginalia.)
May 2016
Seven Brief Lessons on Physics by Carlo Rovelli (Interview with Carlo Rovelli for KMUW's Marginalia.)
April 2016
Versions of Us by Laura Barnett (Hear Beth's interview with Laura Barnett on the Marginalia podcast.)
March 2016
Ways to Disappear by Idra Novey (Hear Beth's interview with Idra Novey on the Marginalia podcast.)
February 2016
Why We Came to the City by Kristopher Jansma (Hear Beth's interview with Kristopher Jansma on the Marginalia podcast.)
January 2016
The Stargazer's Sister by Carrie Brown (Hear Beth's interview with Carrie Brown on the Marginalia podcast.)
The Secret Chord by Geraldine Brooks (Hear Beth's interview with Geraldine Brooks on the Marginalia podcast.)
On My Own by Diane Rehm (Hear Beth's interview with Diane Rehm on the Marginalia podcast.)
December 2015
The Improbability of Love by Hannah Rothschild (Hear Beth's interview with Hannah Rothschild on the Marginalia podcast.)
The Widow by Fiona Barton (Read Beth's review.)
The Moor's Account by Laila Lalami (Watermark Book Club selection)
November 2015
Thing Explainer: Complicated Stuff in Simple Words by Randall Munroe (Read Beth's review.)
Once Upon a Time by Marina Warner
Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel (Watermark Book Club selection)
October 2015
White Collar Girl by Renee Rosen (Read Beth's review.)
The Bone Clocks by David Mitchell (Watermark Book Club selection)
Last Night's Reading by Kate Gavino (Hear Beth's interview.)
September 2015
Euphoria by Lily King (Watermark Book Club selection)
August 2015
The Painter by Peter Heller (Watermark Book Club selection)
July 2015
Kitchens of the Great Midwest by J. Ryan Stradal (Read Beth's review.)
The Hundred-Year House by Rebecca Makkai (Watermark Book Club selection)
Days of Awe by Lauren Fox (Read Beth's review.)
May 2015
Hope: A Memoir of Survival in Cleveland by Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus with Mary Jordan and Kevin Sullivan (Read Beth's review.)
The Martian by Andy Weir (Watermark Book Club selection)
Amnesia by Peter Carey (KMUW Literary Feast selection)
April 2015
Devotion: A Rat Story by Maile Meloy (Read Beth's review.)
The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry by Gabrielle Zevin (Watermark Book Club selection)
March 2015
The Book of Memory Gaps by Cecilia Ruiz (Hear Beth Golay's interview with Cecilia Ruiz.)
The Museum of Extraordinary Things by Alice Hoffman (Watermark Book Club selection)
Making Nice by Matt Sumell
February 2015
My Sunshine Away by M.O. Walsh
Home by Alice McDermott (Watermark Book Club selection)
January 2015
The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins
Luminaries by Eleanor Catton (Watermark Book Club selection)
The Buried Giant by Kazuo Ishiguro
The Rocks by Peter Nichols
December 2014
Longbourn by Jo Baker (Watermark Book Club selection)
November 2014
All Fall Down by Ally Carter
The Aftermath by Rhidian Brook (Watermark Book Club selection)
October 2014
The Other Side by Lacy M. Johnson - read review
The Magic of Tidying Up
The Good Lord Bird by James McBride (Watermark Book Club selection)
September 2014
The Yonahlossee Riding Camp for Girls by Anton DiSclafani (Watermark Book Club selection)
August 2014
The Bookman's Tale by Charlie Lovett (Watermark Book Club selection)
The Paying Guests by Sarah Waters
July 2014
The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells by Andrew Sean Greer (Watermark Book Club selection)
The Quick by Lauren Owen
June 2014
Gaston by Kelly DiPucchio - read review
The Son by Philipp Meyer (Watermark Book Club selection)
May 2014
Above the East China Sea by Sarah Bird - read review
The End or Something Like That by Ann Dee Ellis - read review
The Unchangeable Spots of Leopards by Kristopher Jansma (Watermark Book Club selection)
April 2014
Lost in Thought by Cara Bertrand - read review
The Museum of Intangible Things by Wendy Wunder - read review
A Tale for the Time Being by Ruth Ozeki (Watermark Book Club selection)
March 2014
My Salinger Year by Joanna Rakoff - read review
Under the Egg by Laura Marx Fitzgerald - read review
February 2014
Mr. Penumbra's 24-Hour Bookstore by Robin Sloan (Watermark Book Club selection)
January 2014
Little Failure by Gary Shteyngart
The Crane Wife by Patrick Ness - read review
Y by Marjoria Celona (Watermark Book Club selection)
December 2013
The President’s Hat by Antoine Laurain (Watermark Book Club selection)
Go by Chip Kidd
November 2013
The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt
Provence, 1970 by Luke Barr
Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk by Ben Fountain (Watermark Book Club selection)
October 2013
The Aftermath by Rhidian Brook
The Gravity of Birds by Tracy Guzeman
The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry by Rachel Joyce (Watermark Book Club selection)
September 2013
Someone by Alice McDermott
The Girl You Left Behind by Jojo Moyes
The Beginning of Everything by Robyn Schneider
The Age of Desire by Jennie Fields (Watermark Book Club selection)
August 2013
The Distancers: An American Memoir by Lee Sandlin
Antonia Lively Breaks the Silence by David Samuel Levinson
July 2013
& Sons by David Gilbert
The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells by Andrew Sean Greer
Fin & Lady by Cathleen Schine
The Art Forger by B.A. Shapiro (Watermark Book Club selection)
June 2013
The Other Typist by Suzanne Rindell
The Chaperone by Laura Moriarty
A Good American by Alex George (Watermark Book Club selection)
May 2013
Life After Life by Jill McCorkle
Snapper by Brian Kimberling
Home by Toni Morrison (Watermark Book Club selection)
April 2013
Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls by David Sedaris
Life After Life by Kate Atkinson
The Starboard Sea by Amber Dermont (Watermark Book Club selection)
March 2013
The Unchangeable Spots of Leopards by Kristopher Jansma (review aired)
A Tale for the Time Being by Ruth Ozeki (review aired)
Memoir of the Sunday Brunch by Julia Pandl (Watermark Book Club selection)
February 2013
In the Middle of America: Printmaking & Print Exhibitions
Frances and Bernard by Carlene Bauer
Age of Miracles by Karen Thompson Walker (Watermark Book Club selection)
January 2013
The End of Space by Albert Goldbarth
Y by Marjorie Celona
American Dervish by Ayad Akhtar (Watermark Book Club selection)
December 2012
Mr. Penumbra's 24-Hour Bookstore by Robin Sloan (review aired on December 17, 2012)
City of Dark Magic by Magnus Flyte
American Boy by Larry Watson (Watermark Book Club selection)
November 2012
May We Be Forgiven by A.M. Homes (review aired on November 19, 2012)
The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern (Watermark Book Club selection)
October 2012
The News from Spain by Joan Wickersham (review aired October 22, 2012)
Me Before You by Jojo Moyes (review aired on December 31, 2012)
Rules of Civility by Amor Towles (Watermark Book Club selection)
September 2012
Telegraph Avenue by Michael Chabon (review aired October 8, 2012)
Leon and Louise by Alex Capus (review aired September 24, 2012)
August 2012
The Unchangeable Spots of Leopards by Kristopher Jansma (review aired March 2013)
Trapeze by Simon Mawer
The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving by Jonathan Evison (review aired August 12, 2012)
July 2012
City of Women by David Gillham
Gold by Chris Cleave (review aired July 16, 2012)
June 2012
The Art Forger by B.A. Shapiro (review aired November 5, 2012)
An Uncommon Education by Elizabeth Percer (review aired June 18, 2012)
Evel Knievel Days by Pauls Toutonghi (review aired July 30, 2012)
The Story of Beautiful Girl by Rachel Simon (Watermark Book Club selection)
May 2012
Open City by Teju Cole (Watermark Book Club selection)
The Chaperone by Laura Moriarty (review aired June 4, 2012 and June 2013)
Home by Toni Morrison (review aired May 21, 2012)
April 2012
Flatscreen by Adam Wilson (Watermark Book Club selection)
Sacre Bleu by Christopher Moore (review aired May 7, 2012)
At Home on the Range by Margaret Yardley Potter, presented by Elizabeth Gilbert (review aired April 23, 2012)
March 2012
Vestments by John Reimringer (Watermark Book Club selection)
Out of Sight, Out of Time by Ally Carter
Only the Good Spy Young by Ally Carter
Don't Judge a Girl by Her Cover by Ally Carter
Spell Bound by Rachel Hawkins
Demonglass by Rachel Hawkins
February 2012
An Object of Beauty by Steve Martin (Watermark Book Club selection)
January 2012
Death Comes for the Archbishop by Willa Cather
A Discovery of Witches by Deborah Harkness (Watermark Book Club selection)
December 2011
The Age of Desire by Jennie Fields
Wingshooters by Nina Revoyr (Watermark Book Club selection)
November 2011
Room by Emma Donoghue (Watermark Book Club selection)
The Fault in Our Stars by John Green
October 2011
Mr. Rosenblum Dreams in English by Natasha Solomons (Watermark Book Club selection)
September 2011
Slow Love: How I Lost My Job, Put on My Pajamas, and Found Happiness by Dominique Browing
The Surrendered by Chang-rae Lee (Watermark Book Club selection)
August 2011
The Help by Kathryn Stockett (Watermark Book Club selection)
July 2011
A Visit from the Goon Squad by Jennifer Egan (Watermark Book Club selection)
June 2011
The Swan Thieves by Elizabeth Kostova (Watermark Book Club selection)
May 2011
Major Pettigrew's Last Stand by Helen Simonson (Watermark Book Club selection)
April 2011
Wingshooters by Nina Revoyr
The Farmer's Daughter by Jim Harrison (Watermark Book Club selection)
March 2011
When She Woke by Hillary Jordan
A Gate at the Stairs by Lorrie Moore (Watermark Book Club selection)
February 2011
Changing My Mind by Zadie Smith (Watermark Book Club selection)
January 2011
Art and Madness by Anne Roiphe
The Lake of Dreams by Kim Edwards
Homer and Langley by E.L. Doctorow (Watermark Book Club selection)
December 2010
This is Where I Leave You by Jonathan Tropper (Watermark Book Club selection)
November 2010
An Object of Beauty by Steve Martin
Vestments by John Reimringer
Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet by Jamie Ford (Watermark Book Club selection)
October 2010
The Quickening by Michelle Hoover
September 2010
The Sound of a Wild Snail Eating by Elisabeth Tova Bailey
It's a Book by Lane Smith
The Physick Book of Deliverence Dane by Katherine Howe (Watermark Book Club selection)
August 2010
The Angel's Game by Carlos Ruiz Zafon
The Forgotten Garden by Kate Morton (Watermark Book Club selection)
July 2010
Even Monsters Need Haircuts by Matthew McElligott
The Help by Kathryn Stockett
Await Your Reply by Dan Chaon (Watermark Book Club selection)
June 2010
The Postmistress by Sarah Blake
Take Good Care of the Garden and the Dogs by Heather Lende
Ape House by Sara Gruen
A Reliable Wife by Robert Goolrick (Watermark Book Club selection)
May 2010
The Weissmanns of Westport by Cathleen Schine
Cutting for Stone by Abraham Verghese (Watermark Book Club selection)
April 2010
Motherhouse by Jeanine Hathaway
The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger
The Runaway Quilt by Jennifer Chiaverini (Watermark Book Club selection)
March 2010
The White Mary by Kira Salak (Watermark Book Club selection)
The Happiness Project by Gretchen Rubin
February 2010
DamGoodSweet: Desserts to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth, New Orleans Style by David Guas & Raquel Pelzel
Shanghai Girls by Lisa See (Watermark Book Club selection)
January 2010
Sweetsmoke by David Fuller (Watermark Book Club selection)
December 2009
Gardens of Water by Alan Drew (Watermark Book Club selection)
Hex Hall by Rachel Hawkins--This new book for young adults and teens will be released on March 2nd, and Rachel Hawkins will be here on Friday, March 5th for a reading and signing at 7:00 p.m. This is one that fans of Twilight, Blue Bloods, and Ally Carter's Gallagher Girl series won't want to miss!
November 2009
The Little Book by Seldon Edwards (Watermark Book Club selection)
October 2009
Netherland by Joseph O'Neill (Watermark Book Club selection)
Homer and Langley by E. L. Doctorow
September 2009
The Reserve by Russell Banks (Watermark Book Club selection)
The Devil's Kiss by Sarwat Chadda
August 2009
That Old Cape Magic by Richard Russo
Blue Bloods by Melissa de la Cruz
American Wife by Curtis Sittenfeld (Watermark Book Club selection)
July 2009
Mudbound by Hillary Jordan (Watermark Book Club selection)
June 2009
Olive Kitteridge by Elizabeth Strout
Matchless: A Christmas Story by Gregory Maguire--This is "an illumination of Hans Christian Andersen's classic The Little Match Girl."
People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks (Watermark Book Club selection)
May 2009
Babycakes by Erin McKenna: Read review
The Commoner by John Burnham Schwartz (Watermark Book Club selection)
Cutting for Stone by Abraham Verghese -- Still my favorite book of the year. (Updated October 30, 2009.)
April 2009
Disobedience by Jane Hamilton (Watermark Book Club selection)
March 2009
The Mighty Queens of Freeville by Amy Dickinson
An Arsonist's Guide to Writer's Homes in New England by Brock Clarke (Watermark Book Club selection)
February 2009
Middlesex by Jeffrey Eugenides (Watermark Book Club selection)
Netherland by Joseph O'Neill
A Long Way Home by John Grogan--I was one of the skeptics who thought Marley & Me was a fluke. But this guy can write. Mea culpa.
January 2009
1000 Package Designs: A Comprehensive Guide to Packing it In by Grip Design
Design Matters: Brochures by Michelle Taute
Print and Production Finishes for Bag, Labels, and Point of Purchase by Carolyn Knight & Jessica Glaser.
Duck! Rabbit! by Amy Krouse Rosenthal & Tom Lichtenheld
Secret Son by Laila Lalami
The Pirate's Daughter by Margaret Cezair-Thompson (Watermark Book Club selection)
All the Sad Young Literary Men by Keith Gessen
December 2008
The Book of Unholy Mischief by Elle Newmark
Moxy Maxwell Does Not Love Stuart Little by Peggy Gifford
On Chesil Beach by Ian McEwan (Watermark Book Club selection)
Blood by Patricia Traxler
Water, Stone, Heart by Will North
November 2008
The Poisonwood Bible by Barbara Kingsolver (Watermark Book Club selection)
Away by Amy Bloom
October 2008
The Music Teacher by Barbara Hall
The Manny Files by Christian Burch
Everyday Sacred by Sue Bender
A Reliable Wife by Robert Goolrick
Then We Came to the End by Joshua Ferris (Watermark Book Club selection)
If You Give a Cat a Cupcake by Laura Numeroff
September 2008
Free Food for Millionaires by Min Jin Lee (Watermark Book Club selection)
Sweetsmoke by David Fuller
August 2008
Twenty Fragments of a Ravenous Youth by Xiaolu Guo
My Year of Meats by Ruth Ozeki (Watermark Book Club selection)
Memory by Philippe Grimbert
For Kings & Planets by Ethan Canin
July 2008
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society by Mary Anne Shaffer and Annie Barrows
The Boat by Nam Le
Epilogue by Anne Roiphe
Between Here and April by Deborah Copaken Kogan
Blood of Flowers by Anita Amirrezvani (Watermark Book Club selection)
Gossip of the Starlings by Nina de Gramont
June 2008
America America by Ethan Canin
Madam President by Lane Smith--Another great one from Lane. (We could use you in Washington, Mr. Smith!) Read Madam President aloud to your favorite little one, and you'll be laughing along with them.
Quilter's Catalog by Meg Cox: Read review.
The Dissident by Nell Freudenberger (Watermark Book Club selection)
May 2008
Just Write by Molly O'Shaughnessy
City of Thieves by David Benioff
Paper Towns by John Green
Golden Country by Jennifer Gilmore (Watermark Book Club selection)
April 2008
Life at These Speeds by Jeremy Jackson (Watermark Book Club selection)
A Curious Earth by Gerard Woodward
The Story of Forgetting by Stefan Merrill Block
March 2008
The Echo Maker by Richard Powers (Watermark Book Club selection)
Big Plans by Bob Shea and Lane Smith
February 2008
Bicycle Days by John Burnham Schwartz
The Story of a Marriage: A Novel by Andrew Sean Greer
The Sorrows of an American by Siri Hustvedt
The Driftless Area by Tom Drury
January 2008
Half of a Yellow Sun by Chumamanda Ngozi Adichie
December 2007
The Rug Merchant by Meg Mullins
Now You See Him by Eli Gottlieb
November 2007
Born Standing Up: A Comic's Life by Steve Martin-
The Maytrees by Annie Dillard
In Defense of Food: An Eater's Manifesto by Michael Pollan-
4 Months to a 4-Hour Marathon by David Kuehls
Salt River by James Sallis
The Promise of Happiness by Justin Cartwright
Good Dog. Stay. by Anna Quindlen
People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks
October 2007
The Commoner by John Burnham Schwartz
The Secret of Lost Things by Sheridan Hay
Whistling in the Dark by Leslie Kagen
Magic Time by Doug Marlette (Watermark Book Club selection)
September 2007
The Accidental by Ali Smith (Watermark Book Club selection)
August 2007
The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian by Sherman Alexie
Four Seasons in Rome: On Twins, Insomnia, and the Biggest Funeral in the History of the World by Anthony Doerr
The Middle Place: A Memoir by Kelly Corrigan
Sweetness in the Belly by Camilla Gibb (Watermark Book Club selection)
Cross My Heart and Hope to Spy by Ally Carter
July 2007
Cross My Heart and Hope to Spy by Ally Carter
Run by Ann Patchett
Red Weather by Pauls Toutonghi (Watermark Book Club selection)
June 2007
Hot Lunch by Alex Bradley
On Chesil Beach by Ian McEwan
Richard III by William Shakespeare--Just finished this with the Shakespeare Aloud group. Now we're on to A Comedy of Errors.
Water for Elephants by Sara Gruen (Watermark Book Club selection)
May 2007
Tallgrass by Sandra Dallas
Fruit of the Lemon by Andrea Levy (Watermark Book Club selection)
The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho
How Reading Changed My Life by Anna Quindlen
The Two Gentlemen of Verona by William Shakespeare--The "Shakespeare Aloud" group at Watermark (led by Mark David Bradshaw) just finished this one.
April 2007
Black Swan Green by David Mitchell
March 2007
Hick by Andrea Portes
The God of Animals by Aryn Kyle
Sex Wars by Marge Peircy (Watermark Book Club selection)
February 2007
The Book Thief by Markus Zusak
Sleeping Freshman Never Lie by David Lubar
Fallen by David Maine (Watermark Book Club selection)
January 2007
About Alice by Calvin Trillin
The River of Doubt by Candice Millard (Watermark Book Club selection)
Special Topics in Calamity Physics by Marisha Pessl
December 2006
The Keep by Jennifer Egan
On Beauty by Zadie Smith (Watermark Book Club selection)
November 2006
The Ghost at the Table by Suzanne Berne
The Worst Hard Time by Timothy Egan (Watermark Book Club selection)
March by Geraldine Brooks (last month's Watermark Book Club selection)
October 2006
I've looked back though my past Octobers... and I've never read a book during that month. What do you think that means?
September 2006
The Driftless Area by Tom Drury
Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close by Jonathan Safran Foer (Watermark Book Club selection)
The Dissident by Nell Freudenberger
August 2006
The Discomfort Zone by Jonathan Franzen
Fallen by David Maine
Saturday by Ian McEwan (Watermark Book Club selection)
Book of Writers Talking to Writers edited by Vendela Vida.
The Half Life of Stars by Louise Wener
July 2006
A Student of Living Things by Susan Richards Shreve
Specimen Days by Michael Cunningham (Watermark Book Club selection)
I'd Tell You I Love You, But Then I'd Have to Kill You by Ally Carter
June 2006
Brick Lane by Monica Ali
Kiffe Kiffe Tomorrow by Faïza Guène
An Abundance of Katherines by John Green
The Namesake by Jhumpa Lahirin(Watermark Book Club selection)
May 2006
The Man of My Dreams by Curtis Sittenfeld
A Writer's Paris: A Guided Journey for the Creative Soul by Eric Maisel
Reading Like a Writer by Francine Prose
Virgin of Small Plains by Nancy Pickard (Watermark Book Club selection)
April 2006
Still Life with Chickens by Catherine Goldhammer
The Egyptologist by Arthur Phillips (Watermark Book Club selection)
Book by Book: Notes on Reading and Life by Michael Dirda
Golden Country by Jennifer Gilmore
The Tender Bar by J.R. Moehringer
Once Upon a Day by Lisa Tucker
Fearless Girls, Wise Women & Beloved Sisters by Kathleen Ragan
March 2006
Water for Elephants by Sara Gruen
The Yellow-Lighted Bookshop by Lewis Buzbee
Son of a Witch by Gregory Maguire
Some Fun: Stories and a Novella by Antonya Nelson
The Dressmaker by Elizabeth Birkelund Oberberk
Case Histories by Kate Atkinson
February 2006
The Darling by Russell Banks (A Watermark Book Club selection)
Writing Brave & Free: Encouraging Words for People Who Want to Start Writing by Ted Kooser & Steve Cox--
January 2006
Red Weather by Pauls Toutonghi
Tijuana Straits by Kem Nunn (Watermark Book Club selection)
December 2005
Pathways to Bliss by Joseph Campbell
The Perfect Play by Louise Wener (Watermark Book Club selection)
November 2005
Eat, Pray, Love by Elizabeth Gilbert--Coming in February 2006. Absolutely wonderful.
Memories of My Melancholy Whores by Gabriel Garcia Marquez
The Preservationist by David Maine (Watermark Book Club selection)
The Bookman's Wake by John Dunning
October 2005
Broken as Things Are by Martha Witt (Watermark Book Club selection)
September 2005
The English Teacher by Lily King
On Beauty by Zadie Smith
The Last Days of Dogtown by Anita Diamant
The Ice Harvest by Scott Phillips
Specimen Days by Michael Cunningham
The Summer Guest by Justin Cronin (Watermark Book Club selection)
August 2005
The Oxford Murders by Guillermo Martinez
Heavy Words Lightly Thrown: The Reason Behind the Rhyme by Chris Roberts
Getting Mother's Body by Suzan-Lori Parks
Why Read? by Mark Edmundson
Atonement by Ian McEwan (Watermark Book Club selection)
July 2005
The Conjurer's Bird by Martin Davies--Read Beth's review.
Straight Man by Richard Russo (Watermark Book Club selection)
June 2005
Hard Rain by Barry Eisler
Brooklyn Follies by Paul Auster
The Confessions of Max Tivoli by Andrew Sean Greer (Watermark Book Club selection)
May 2005
The Wedding Planner's Daughter by Coleen Murtagh Paratore: Read review
Saul & Patsy by Charles Baxter (Watermark Book Club selection)
Hey, Cowgirl, Need a Ride? by Baxter Black
Captain Alatriste by Arturo Perez-Reverte
The Zahir by Paulo Coelho
April 2005
The Darling by Russell Banks
Anonymous Rex by Eric Garcia
The News from Paraguay by Lily Tuck (Watermark Book Club selection)
A Short History of Tractors in Ukrainian by Marina Lewyeka
Gods in Alabama by Joshilyn Jackson: Read review
Sideways: The Shooting Script screenplay by Alexander Payne and Jim Taylor, based on the novel by Rex Pickett: Read review
March 2005
Heir to the Glimmering World by Cynthia Ozick: Read review
The King's English by Betsy Burton
Prep by Curtis Sittenfeld: Read review
The Known World by Edward P. Jones (Watermark Book Club selection)
The Piano Lesson by August Wilson
February 2005
Embroideries by Marjane Satrapi: Read review
A Place of Hiding by Elizabeth George
Learning Joy from Dogs Without Collars by Lauralee Summer (Watermark Book Club selection)
January 2005
The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini (Watermark Book Club selection)
The Merchant of Venice by William Shakespeare
December 2004
City of Bones by Michael Connelly (Mystery Book Club selection)
Tepper Isn't Going Out by Calvin Trillin (Watermark Book Club selection)
Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel Garcia Marquez
November 2004
Orchard by Larry Watson
October 2004
(Slow month.)
September 2004
The Know It All by A.J. Jacobs
The Center of Everything by Laura Moriarty (Watermark Book Club selection)
Getting Mother's Body by Suzan-Lori Parks (next month's Watermark Book Club selection)
August 2004
Wicked by Gregory Maguire (Watermark Book Club selection)
The Perfect Play by Louise Wener
July 2004
The Twelve Little Cakes by Dominika Dery
Chasing Shakespeares by Sarah Smith (Watermark Book Club selection)
June 2004
Codex by Lev Grossman
The Rule of Four by Ian Caldwell & Dustin Thomason
Separation Anxiety by Karen Brichoux
A Disturbance in One Place by Binnie Kirschenbaum (Watermark Book Club selection)
May 2004
All Over Creation by Ruth Ozeki--(Re-read. Watermark Book Club selection.)
The Perfect Mile by Neal Bascomb
April 2004
Educating Waverly by Laura Kalpakian (Watermark Book Club selection.)
March 2004
In Summer by Jeremy Jackson
The Jane Austen Book Club by Karen Joy Fowler: Read review
Reading Lolita in Tehran by Azar Nafisi (Watermark Book Club selection.)
February 2004
Desserts That Have Killed Better Men Than Me by Jeremy Jackson: Read review
The Cornbread Book by Jeremy Jackson--(Re-read. Loved it again.)
Life at These Speeds by Jeremy Jackson (Watermark Book Club selection)
January 2004
Life of Pi by Yann Martel (Watermark Book Club selection.)
The Last Goodbye by Reed Arvin
The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas
The Shadow of the Wind by Carlos Ruiz Zafon
December 2003
Claire Marvel by John Burnham Schwartz (Watermark Book Club selection)
November 2003
The Last Girls by Lee Smith (Watermark Book Club selection)
October 2003
I Don't Know How She Does It by Allison Pearson (Watermark Book Club selection)
September 2003
Blessings by Anna Quindlen (Watermark Book Club selection)
August 2003
Three Junes by Julia Glass (Watermark Book Club selection)
July 2003
Coffee & Kung Fu by Karen Brichoux (Watermark Book Club selection)
June 2003
Small Wonder by Barbara Kingsolver (Watermark Book Club selection)
May 2003
Step Ball Change by Jeanne Ray (Watermark Book Club selection)