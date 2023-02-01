Viet-Radio Broadcasts from KMUW FM Carrier

Viet-Radio Broadcast Listen • 0:37

9,000 Vietnamese live in Sedgwick County and KMUW delivers news and entertainment through an FM sub-carrier in Vietnamese. Using specialized radios Sedgwick Counties native Vietnamese speakers are delivered news directly into their home. Viet Radio Wichita started broadcasting in 2014, Wichitan Qui Nguyen is the main engineer. This station made of volunteers reads the news so anyone not fluent in English can still get news and entertainment in their native Vietnamese. Listen to a typical broadcast meant for Wichita’s Vietnamese speakers and follow the translation.

This is a popular modern recording microphone with an inexpensive windscreen attached on the front. Plugging this microphone directly into this computer would resemble a home recording studio from 2014. Viet-radio made use of commonly available digital tools to record for their broadcast and sent directly via the internet to KMUW’s transmitter for broadcast. The process is still very similar today.

This audio clip was selected by Bao “Yuki” Nhu To. Yuki is the translation intern for the Viet-radio content and student at Wichita State University.