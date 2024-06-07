The Range | June 07, 2024

Women now comprise more than half of medical school graduates. But they’re still underrepresented among surgeons. At the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Wichita, a club brings together women surgery residents and attending physicians for support and mentorship. Health reporter Rose Conlon dropped in on a recent meeting.

Also, Wichita percussionist Bobby Thomas – known as “Bongo Bobby” – has played the drums for 60 years, performing across the country. For this edition of In The Mix, Carla Eckels asked Thomas about creating music and how he developed his passion for the bongos.