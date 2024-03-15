The Range | March 14, 2024

When you think of jails, you imagine drab walls, beige floors, harsh industrial lighting. But new murals are bringing splashes of color to correctional facilities in Sedgwick County. KMUW news reporter Kylie Cameron has more.

Megan Munsell is hooked on fish. She’s a member of Wichita Fish Owners, a group that is passionate about its underwater pets. KMUW's Carla Eckels has more on this edition of In the Mix.