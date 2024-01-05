Meet your 2024 Wichita City Council members

Two new members of the Wichita City Council and the city’s new mayor will be sworn in on Monday.

The new council members are J.V. Johnston and Dalton Glasscock, who represent parts of west Wichita.

Lily Wu is the new mayor. She made her first run for political office last fall and defeated incumbent Brandon Whipple.

Council member Becky Tuttle was reelected to represent District 2 in east Wichita and will be sworn in for her second term.

To find out which City Council member represents you, gohere.

Here’s the 2024 council members and how to contact them:

Kylie Cameron

Mayor Lily Wu

lwu@wichita.gov

Wu is a former Wichita television reporter with 12 years of experience. This is the first time she has held political office.

wichita.gov

District 1, Brandon Johnson

BJJohnson@wichita.gov

Johnson represents northeast Wichita and is in his second term. He was first elected in 2017. Before he was elected, Johnson created the nonprofit organization Community Operations Recovery Empowerment (CORE), which focuses on community engagement and leadership in his district.

wichita.gov

District 2, Becky Tuttle

BTuttle@wichita.gov

Tuttle will begin her second term representing east Wichita. Before serving on the council, Tuttle had more than 20 years of experience in public health.

Wichita District 3 / Facebook

District 3, Mike Hoheisel

MHHoheisel@wichita.gov

Hoheisel represents south-central Wichita and is in his first term. He worked in construction for more than 20 years and was involved in several social justice causes, including voting rights and criminal justice reform.

Courtesy photo

District 4, Dalton Glasscock

DGlasscock@wichita.gov

Glasscock will represent southwest Wichita. He’s been appointed to several positions in local government, but this is his first elected office. He’s the CEO of Starnes Media Group and former chair of the Sedgwick County Republican Party.

Courtesy photo

District 5, J.V. Johnston

JVJohnston@wichita.gov

Johnston will represent northwest Wichita. This is his first time holding political office. Johnston also serves as the executive director of the Guadalupe Clinic, which offers free or low-cost health care to people in need.

Wichita District 6 / Facebook

District 6, Maggie Ballard

MBallard@wichita.gov

Ballard represents parts of north Wichita and is in her first term. Before joining the council, Ballard founded the nonprofit Paxton’s Blessing Box to address food insecurity. She also owned several businesses, including Maggie’s Scotch and Soda and the Riverside Perk.