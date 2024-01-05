Meet your 2024 Wichita City Council members
The Wichita City Council will have a new mayor this year, as well as two new council members. KMUW's Tom Shine and Kylie Cameron sat down to talk about what this could mean for the council and its agenda going forward.
Two new members of the Wichita City Council and the city’s new mayor will be sworn in on Monday.
The new council members are J.V. Johnston and Dalton Glasscock, who represent parts of west Wichita.
Lily Wu is the new mayor. She made her first run for political office last fall and defeated incumbent Brandon Whipple.
Council member Becky Tuttle was reelected to represent District 2 in east Wichita and will be sworn in for her second term.
To find out which City Council member represents you, gohere.
Here’s the 2024 council members and how to contact them:
Mayor Lily Wu
Wu is a former Wichita television reporter with 12 years of experience. This is the first time she has held political office.
District 1, Brandon Johnson
Johnson represents northeast Wichita and is in his second term. He was first elected in 2017. Before he was elected, Johnson created the nonprofit organization Community Operations Recovery Empowerment (CORE), which focuses on community engagement and leadership in his district.
District 2, Becky Tuttle
Tuttle will begin her second term representing east Wichita. Before serving on the council, Tuttle had more than 20 years of experience in public health.
District 3, Mike Hoheisel
Hoheisel represents south-central Wichita and is in his first term. He worked in construction for more than 20 years and was involved in several social justice causes, including voting rights and criminal justice reform.
District 4, Dalton Glasscock
Glasscock will represent southwest Wichita. He’s been appointed to several positions in local government, but this is his first elected office. He’s the CEO of Starnes Media Group and former chair of the Sedgwick County Republican Party.
District 5, J.V. Johnston
Johnston will represent northwest Wichita. This is his first time holding political office. Johnston also serves as the executive director of the Guadalupe Clinic, which offers free or low-cost health care to people in need.
District 6, Maggie Ballard
Ballard represents parts of north Wichita and is in her first term. Before joining the council, Ballard founded the nonprofit Paxton’s Blessing Box to address food insecurity. She also owned several businesses, including Maggie’s Scotch and Soda and the Riverside Perk.