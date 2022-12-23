Hoverboards, Kelly Clarkson and gummy eyeballs: Here’s what some Wichita kids want for Christmas

For a special holiday edition of The Range, KMUW’s Rose Conlon and Celia Hack visited the Wichita Art Museum, where kids were delivering their wish lists to Santa Claus.

We asked kids what they wanted for Christmas. Here’s a few excerpts:

Trinity, 8: From Santa, I would like a hoverboard and a Barbie blanket with a Barbie bed.

Lily, 9: A VR headset. It’s like a headset and you put it on your head and it covers your eyes and you can play games on it, and when you play the games it’s like you’re like in the game.

Izzy, 8: I don’t really know what I want this year yet. But I know I would like money or Paris decorations.

Hannah, 11: The Kelly Clarkson “Breakaway” CD. It was a song I listened to when I left Florida. So where I used to live.