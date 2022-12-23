© 2022 KMUW
The Range

Hoverboards, Kelly Clarkson and gummy eyeballs: Here’s what some Wichita kids want for Christmas

KMUW | By Rose Conlon,
Celia Hack
Published December 23, 2022 at 12:00 AM CST
Santa Kids.jpg
Beth Golay
/
KMUW
Santa Claus greets kids at the Wichita Art Museum.

Kids tell us about what they asked for during their conversation with Santa.


For a special holiday edition of The Range, KMUW’s Rose Conlon and Celia Hack visited the Wichita Art Museum, where kids were delivering their wish lists to Santa Claus.

We asked kids what they wanted for Christmas. Here’s a few excerpts:

Trinity, 8: From Santa, I would like a hoverboard and a Barbie blanket with a Barbie bed.

Lily, 9: A VR headset. It’s like a headset and you put it on your head and it covers your eyes and you can play games on it, and when you play the games it’s like you’re like in the game.

Izzy, 8: I don’t really know what I want this year yet. But I know I would like money or Paris decorations.

Hannah, 11: The Kelly Clarkson “Breakaway” CD. It was a song I listened to when I left Florida. So where I used to live.

Rose Conlon
Rose Conlon is a reporter based at KMUW in Wichita, but serves as part of the Kansas News Service, a partnership of public radio stations across Kansas. She covers health, the social determinants of health and their connection to public policy.
Celia Hack
Celia Hack is a general assignment reporter for KMUW. Before KMUW, she worked at The Wichita Beacon covering local government and as a freelancer for The Shawnee Mission Post and the Kansas Leadership Center’s The Journal. She is originally from Westwood, Kansas, but Wichita is her home now.
