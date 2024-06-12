Kansas City, Kansas, mayor says his downtown is perfect for a new Royals ballpark
Lawmakers in the state of Kansas are working to convince the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs to move to their side of the state line. Mayor Tyrone Garner says he's all-in on luring the teams to Kansas City, Kansas.
