Prayers, poems, and vultures

Monday, June 23:

Planting by the Signs is the latest release from singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from the latest by Garbage, Let All That We Imagine Be the Light.

Tuesday, June 24:

Released in 2004, Vultures Await, was the second solo album from Texas singer-songwriter, Will Johnson. Despite reeling from a divorce the Centro-Matic bandleader found himself in a particularly fertile time creatively, especially on his sophomore effort which at times recalls 1970’s John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band, notably for the inclusion of Lennon’s grief-driven classic “Mother.” We’ll hear music from Vultures Await as well as selections from At The Cut. Released in the autumn of 2009, just months before his death at age 45, it is the penultimate album from singer-songwriter Vic Chesnutt. (His final release, Skitter On Take-Off arrived just a month after At The Cut.)

Wednesday, June 25:

The phrase adult child is often used by 12-step groups to identify adults who grew up in homes where substance abuse or other dysfunction was present. Adult Child is also the name of the latest album by Nashville singer-songwriter Buick Audra. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from the latest by Imogen Clark, Choking On Fuel, which features musical luminaries such as Mickey Raphael (Willie Nelson), Bryan Sutton, and Jim Lauderdale.

Thursday, June 26:

Listen for selections from Radio DDR, the latest release by Sharp Pins as well as music from the 1978 release from England’s 10cc, Bloody Tourists.

Friday, June 27:

We’ll hear selections from Ally Venable’s latest effort, Money and Power plus selections from Greg Koch’s 2003 release, Radio Free Gristle.

Saturday, June 28:

Released in 1989, 3 was the fourth album from Violent Femmes and arrived three long years after their previous effort, The Blinding Leading The Naked. The band had temporarily disbanded with primary songwriter Gordon Gano pursuing his interested in gospel and Christian music with the band Mercy Seat and bassist Brian Ritchie releasing solo music. When 3 was released it was derided by critics as scattered and lacking the fervor of the group’s debut album. Still, fans embraced its stylistic diversity as well as Gano’s lyrical acumen as he tackled issues such as AIDS (“World We’re Living In”), troubled romantic relationships (“Nightmares,” “Fat”) and death (“See My Ships”). We’ll hear music from 3 on this episode as well as selections from the 1982 self-titled debut by Oil Tasters, a group that featured seasoned veterans of the Milwaukee, Wisconsin music scene (including future Violent Femmes drummer Guy Hoffman) and may have influenced the avant rock leanings of the band Morphine more than a decade later.

