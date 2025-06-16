Ducks, llamas, bad seeds

Monday, June 16:

Released in 1994, I Had A New York Girlfriend was the third solo album from Australian musician Robert Forster. Featuring his versions of songs written and/or recorded by Grant Hart, Heart, Bill Anderson, and Bob Dylan, the record also features several members of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds. We’ll hear music from that release as well as selections from Forster’s former band The Go-Betweens and their 1983 album Before Hollywood.

Tuesday, June 17:

Released in 1983, Malcolm McLaren’s Duck Rock features a wide range of styles, including music from South Africa, the Caribbean, and South America. It’s also frequently cited as having expanded the influence of hip-hop in the United Kingdom. We’ll hear selections from that recording as well as music from 90125, the 1983 effort from the band Yes. That album, like Duck Rock, was produced by former Yes vocalist Trevor Horn.

Wednesday, June 18:

We celebrate Paul McCartney’s birthday with music from throughout his career as well as covers of his songs from Fanny, The Cure, Lake Street Dive, David Bowie, and many more.

Thursday, June 19:

Listen for music from Adult Child, the new album from Buick Audra as well as selections from Thy Burdens, the new album from Drunken Prayer.

Friday, June 20:

We celebrate the first day of summer with music from B.B. King, The Who, John Hammond, and others.

Saturday, June 21:

Listen for selections from Mars Audiac Quartet, the 1994 album from Stereolab as well as selections from Hey Panda, the 2024 release from The High Llamas.

