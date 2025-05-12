Faith, cruelty, mortality

Monday, May 12:

Atlanta, Georgia’s Dropsonic has returned with its first studio album in over a decade. A self-titled release, the record was co-produced by the band’s longtime friend William DuVall (Alice In Chains). We’ll hear selections from that as well as music from Yasmin Nur’s new release, Slaughter.

Tuesday, May 13:

We celebrate Stevie Wonder’s birthday with music from him as well as Michael McDonald, Susan Tedeschi, Rufus, Jerry Garcia with Merl Saunders, and The Dirtbombs.

Wednesday, May 14:

Erotica Vernoica is the new release from Miya Folick. We’ll hear music from that recording as well as selections from Unwed Sailor’s The Faithful Anchor.

Thursday, May 15:

We’ll hear music from Mortal Coil, the new release from Kansas composer and percussionist Von Hansen plus selections from Diviner, the latest from Museum of Light.

Friday, May 16:

Heart of the Eternal is the new album from singer-songwriter AJ Croce. We’ll hear music from that release on this episode as well as selections from Room on the Front Porch, the new release by Keb Mo and Taj Mahal.

Saturday, May 17:

Listen for selections from the new self-titled LP by Dropsonic as well as music from Unwed Sailor’s new release, Cruel Entertainment.

