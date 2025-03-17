Spring arrives, saucers fly

Monday, March 17

We celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with selections from Thin Lizzy, Rory Gallagher, Sinead O’ Connor, and Gary Moore.

Tuesday, March 18

Listen for selections from the debut LP by The House, Soft Stuff, plus new music from Jeff Goldblum, Madi Laughlin, and Geo-Joe.

Wednesday, March 19

We’ll hear selections from Flying Saucer Blues, the 2000 album from singer-songwriter Peter Case as well as music from Bob Mould’s 2005 recording Body of Song, plus the latest single from Keo & Them.

Thursday, March 20

We celebrate the first day of Spring with music from Hot Chip, Talking Heads, The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and Kate Bush.

Friday, March 21

Listen for music from You Still Got Me, the latest from Beth Hart, a new single from Keb Mo and Taj Mahal, plus Southern Avenue, John Oates, and more.

Saturday, March 22

We’ll hear selections from Lucy Dacus, Jeff Goldblum, Them Coulee Boys, and Big Star.

