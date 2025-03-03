If we had brains … this would be easy listening

Monday, March 3

Released in 1989l, Workbook is the solo debut album from Bob Mould. Written primarily on acoustic guitar the record stands in stark contrast with the loud, fast-paced music he’d created as a founding member of the band Hüsker Dü, which had broken up a year earlier. We’ll hear selections from that release as well as music from No Fun In The Chrysalis, the latest from Them Coulee Boys.

Tuesday, March 4

We mark Mardis Gras with selections from Truckstop Honeymoon, Professor Longhair, The Meters, James Booker, and Dr. John.

Wednesday, March 5

We’ll hear music from No Fun In The Chrysalis, the latest from Them Coulee Boys plus new selections from Brave Boy, My Morning Jacket, and Nikki O’Neill.

Thursday, March 6

Released in 1986, If We Had Brains … We’d Be Dangerous was the debut LP from the Minnesota shock rock band Impaler. The record, which was produced by Bob Mould, has sometimes been classified as heavy metal although the material on the album is closer to the sounds of The Stooges and other proto-punk acts. We’ll also hear selections from Salamander the 2005 effort from Doug Gillard featuring longtime Mould drummer Jon Wurster and Amplificado, the 2021 release from longtime Mould bassist Jason Narducy’s project Split Single. Plus: Music from Modulate, Mould’s experimental 2001 album.

Friday, March 7

It’s our New Month, New Music feature with selections from Bob Mould, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Brave Boy, David Lowery, and Them Coulee Boys.

Saturday, March 8

We’ll hear selections from Body of Song, the 2005 album from Bob Mould as well as music from the 1994 effort by his band Sugar, File Under: Easy Listening. We’ll also hear from Gary Louris’s new release, Dark Country.

