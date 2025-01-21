Monday, January 20

We mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day with selections from The Rascals, Nina Simone, Jackson Browne, and U2.

Tuesday, January 21

We’ll hear music from Look Homeward, Clown, the 2024 release from The Petals, as well as new music from Yasmin Nur, Bob Mould, and Ringo Starr from his country-influenced record Look Up.

Wednesday, January 22

Listen for selections from Heavy Metal, the new album from Cameron Winter of the band Geese and from Daryl Johns’ new self-titled release.

Thursday, January 23

Humanhood is the new LP from Canadian group The Weather Station. We’ll hear music from it as well as selections from Japanese Breakfast, Richard Dawson, and Youth Lagoon.

Friday, January 24

We’ll hear selections from Colin James’ 2024 release, Chasing The Sun, as well as music from Chris Smither’s All About The Bones.

Saturday, January 25

Released in 1985, Fables of the Reconstruction was R.E.M.’s third studio album. Produced by Joe Boyd (Fairport Convention, Nick Drake), the album contained two songs which would become essential R.E.M. tracks, “Driver 8” and “Can’t Get There From Here.” We’ll hear music from that release on this episode of the show as well as selections from Forever Changes, the 1967 album from the band Love.

